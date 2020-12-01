Pokemon Go Reveals Kalos Event Details

Pokemon Go has provided additional details about its Kalos Celebration event. The event, which starts on December 2nd, will help kick off the arrival of Kalos Pokemon to Pokemon Go, as well as launch the first event in Pokemon Go's "Season of Celebration," its first themed season. The event will feature over a dozen new Pokemon, along with special Field Research and Timed Research, in addition to increased spawns of certain Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon X and Pokemon Y.

The Kalos Celebration Event is just one facet of Pokemon Go's major "Go Beyond" update, which has started its rollout this week. Pokemon Go also overhauled its Go Battle League, increased its Level Cap, and instituted numerous minor changes to other parts of the game.

Here's what you need to know about Pokemon Go's Kalos Celebration Event:

Kalos Celebration Start and End Time

The Kalos Celebration event runs from December 2nd at 10 AM local time to December 8th at 10 PM local time.

Kalos Celebration Featured Pokemon

Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will be added to Pokemon Go and will appear more frequently during the event. Additionally, Klefki will also be added as a Pokemon exclusive to France. Pokemon Go notes that all of these Pokemon will continue to appear in the wild after the event ends.

Several of these Pokemon will also be added to the Egg Pool. Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will hatch from 2 KM eggs, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will hatch from 5 KM eggs, and Espurr and Noibat will hatch from 10 KM eggs.

Other Kalos Celebration Perks

Both Litleo and Espurr will appear in one-star raids. Additionally, event exclusive Field Research and Timed Research will be added to the game. These tasks will reward encounters with Bunnelby and Fletchling, along with Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise Mega Energy.