Pokemon Go Announces Season of Celebration Details

Pokemon Go has announced additional details about its upcoming Season of Celebration, which kicks off on December 1st. This week, Pokemon Go is launching its first 3-month themed season that will serve as a backdrop of sorts for the game. The seasons will feature various Pokemon and events will also tie into that season's theme. The first season is the Season of Celebration, which officially begins on December 1st and runs until March 1st. The Season will feature in-game events celebrating various Pokemon regions and the other big changes coming to the game.

Other big changes coming to Pokemon Go this month include the addition of Kalos Pokemon, an increase in the Level Cap, and a re-worked Go Battle League. Other events are also planned during the month of December.

To kick off the event, Pokemon Go provided new details about the Season of Celebration, including which Pokemon would appear as part of the event, along with details about the December Community Day and the Kalos Celebration event. Here's everything we know so far about the Season of Celebration:

Featured Pokemon Appearing in the Season of Celebration

Certain Pokemon will spawn more often depending on whether you live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. Pokemon that will appear more often in the Northern Hemisphere include Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Seel, Lapras, Teddiursa, and Winter Form Deerling. Pokemon that will appear more often in the Southern Hemisphere includ Growlithe, Shuckle, Electrike, Burmy, Darumaka, and Summer Form Deerling.

Additionally, the Egg Pools are changing slightly. Growlithe and Wingull will hatch from 2 KM eggs, while Baltoy and Ducklett will hatch from 5 KM eggs. Shinx will also hatch from 5 KM eggs obtained from Adventure Sync rewards. Seel Aron, and Elgyem will no longer hatch from eggs.

Mega-Evolved Pokemon Appearing in the Season of Celebration

Mega Charizard X, Mega Gengar, and Mega Abomasnow will be the only Pokemon appearing in Mega Raids throughout December. Additionally, Mega Charizard X will be more powerful during the first half of December. Other Mega Evolved Pokemon may appear in Mega Raids in January.

Events During the Season of Celebration

Pokemon Go confirmed two events during the Season of Celebration - a December Community Day and the Kalos Celebration Event. The December Community Day will feature all Pokemon previously featured in Community Days throughout 2019 and 2020. The Kalos Celebration event will feature Pokemon from the Kalos region, and will include exclusive Field Research and Timed Research.

Pokemon Go also confirmed that more winter and holiday events would be coming soon.