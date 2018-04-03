Pokemon Go Announces Latios and Latias as Next Legendary Pokemon

Latios and Latias will start appearing in Pokemon Go starting later today.

Pokemon Go just announced that Latios and Latias will be the game’s next Legendary Raid Bosses. The two “Eon” Pokemon will start appearing around 4 PM ET after Lugia departs the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Latios and Latias are Dragon/Psychic-Type Pokemon that originally appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Both Pokemon look like a mix between a dragon and an airplane and have similar stats and attacks. Latios is the more offensively-minded of the two Pokemon and has a blue color scheme, while Latias is focused on Defense and has a red color scheme.

While both Pokemon will appear in Pokemon Go simultaneously, the Pokemon will rotate regions similar to the Legendary Beasts last fall. Latias will initially appear in Europe and Asia, while Latios will appear in North America, South America, and Africa. On May 8th, the two Pokemon will swap regions before disappearing from raid battles on June 5th.

Australia was not mentioned in the announcement, although its likely that Latias will appear on that continent first followed by Latios in May.

To help players with the new Legendary raids, Pokemon Go will also switch up Raid Bosses so players can quickly collect Pokemon that are super effective against the two Pokemon in battle. Tyranitar and Mawile will appear in Raid Battles along with other Pokemon that are super effective against Dragon-Type and Psychic-Type Pokemon. Pokemon trainers will have the most luck using Dark-Type, Ghost-Type, Ice-Type, and Dragon-Type Pokemon against Latias and Latios.

We first reported that Pokemon Go was probably going to add the Eon duo yesterday, when dataminers found 2D sprites of the Pokemon on the game’s servers.

As of right now, it’s unclear whether players who dislike raids will have the opportunity to capture Latios and Latias via the new “Research Breakthrough” feature introduced to the game last week. By completing Field Research tasks on seven different days, players can unlock an encounter with a Legendary Pokemon, although we still don’t know which Pokemon will appear.

The new Legendary Pokemon will appear in the game later today, so stay tuned for more coverage. Let us know if you’re excited about these new Legendary Pokemon in the comment section!