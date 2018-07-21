Pokemon Go to Add Brand New Type of Pokemon With Next Update

Pokemon Go is set to introduce “Lucky Pokemon,” a brand new type of Pokemon never seen before in the game.

The popular mobile game is getting ready to launch its newest update, and dataminers are starting to break down all the changes being made to the game. One of those biggest additions is the inclusion of “Lucky Pokemon,” a new variant of Pokemon made just for Pokemon Go.

Lucky Pokemon look exactly like normal Pokemon, but they have a different background effect when viewed in the Pokemon screen. They also cost less Stardust to level up than normal non-Lucky Pokemon.

As of right now, we don’t have much other information about Lucky Pokemon. We know that they can’t be mass transferred and that they’ll be tracked separately from other Pokemon in the PokeDex. Here’s a look at what a Lucky Pokemon will look like – note the strange glittery background effect behind Mewtwo:

There’s a couple of other intriguing additions to Pokemon Go in the new update. Players will get XP for every gift they send out, and players can also earn Stardust when opening gifts. Plus, players can give their friends nicknames and sort their friends by either name or whether there’s a gift from them.

Finally, the new update also revealed what looks like a Steel or Platinum version of a Pinap Berry. The current Pinap Berry increases how many Candies a Pokemon has when its caught, so some players believe this could coax a Pokemon to give out even more candy. It’s possible this new Berry would be given out during raids, similar to how Golden Razz Berries are currently given out.

The new update should be released in the near future and we can expect to have more information about Pokemon Go‘s new features then.