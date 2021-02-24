Pokemon Go Reveals Full Slate of March Events and Bonuses

Pokemon Go has revealed additional information about several upcoming events that will take place beginning in March. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced its Season of Legends, a new three-month Season of events and bonuses that will kick off on March 1st. Earlier today, Pokemon Go provided some additional information about some of the events tying into the Season, as well as other bonuses and recurring events that will take place throughout the month of March. Take a look below for a full breakdown of March's upcoming Pokemon Go events:

Pokemon Go - March Research Breakthrough

Pokemon Go announced that Gible will the reward for making a Research Breakthrough in March. Players complete a Research Breakthrough by completing Field Research tasks on seven separate days. Gible is one of the harder-to-find Pokemon, so this is a great chance to collect Candies and potentially add the Pokemon to your collection for the first time.

Pokemon Go - Legendary Shadow Pokemon

Giovanni will be once again switching up his Legendary Shadow Pokemon, this time by using the Legendary Birds. Those who encounter Giovanni in March will have a chance to battle and capture a Shadow Articuno. Additionally, Pokemon Go will have Special Research in March that rewards a Super Rocket Radar, setting players up for a showdown with Giovanni. Additional opportunities to obtain Super Rocket Radars will be available in subsequent months.

Pokemon Go - March Legendary Pokemon Schedule

The following Pokemon will appear in 5-Star raids over the course of March:

Incarnate Forme Landorus: March 1st to March 6th

Incarnate Forme Tornadus: March 6th to March 11th

Incarnate Forme Thundurus: March 11th to March 16th

Therian Forme Thundurus: March 16th to March 30th

Therian Forme Tornadus: March 30th to ???

Pokemon Go - March Events

The following events were announced for March:

Searching for Legends: This event will feature Nosepass as players start to search for Legendary Pokemon. Shiny Nosepass is confirmed to appear in this event. The event will run from March 9th to March 14th.

Incense Day: Psychic-Type and Steel-Type: On Sunday, March 14th, more Psychic-type and Steel-type Pokemon will be attracted to Incense, including the usually rare Pokemon Beldum.

Charge Up: New Electric-type Pokemon will appear in this event, which runs from March 16th through March 22nd.

Weather Week: Various weather-themed Pokemon will appear in the wild to celebrate the arrival of the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.