Pokemon Go Adds Party Hat Wurmple

Party Hat Wurmple is finally an official part of Pokemon Go. Earlier today, Pokemon Go launched its annual Adventure Sync Hatchathon, a new event that gives out extra rewards for completing certain milestones with the Adventure Sync feature. As part of the festivities, players will be able to hatch a Pichu or Wurmple wearing a party hat from a 2 KM eggs. Additionally, Party Hat Pichu will also be available in 7 KM eggs. Wobbuffet and Raticate will also appear with Party Hats and can be caught in special 2 KM eggs. Finally, Party Hat Pikachu will also appear in the wild. All five Pokemon – Raticate, Pikachu, Pichu, Wobbuffet, and Wurmple – will have Shiny forms appear in the game.

Party Hat Wurmple first appeared in a Pokemon Go loading screen back in 2018. Players have consistently requested that developers actually add the Pokemon to the game for nearly two years, and developers finally relented and added the new costumed Pokemon to the game.

Sadly, Pikachu will be the only Party Hat Pokemon available in the wild. All other Party Hat Pokemon can be obtained either from eggs or raids. Players haven’t reported any other surprises or big changes as a part of the event, so it seems that players will need to grind a bit for a chance at grabbing the Party Hat Wurmple.

Additionally, players will get twice as much Stardust and Candy for hatching Pokemon during the event and are guaranteed to get 50,000 Stardust, 15 Rare Candies, and an Unova Stone if they reach 50 KM on their Adventure Sync. Finally, players can also purchase 2020 specs from the Style Shop.

Players will only have two weeks to try to get a Party Hat Wurmple. The event runs from today through January 16th at 4 PM ET.