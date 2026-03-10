Pokemon Go Players Could Win a Free Trip to Go Fest 2026 In New 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes

The 10th anniversary of Pokemon Go is coming up this summer, and the celebrations have already begun. Given that the mobile game first launched in July, this year’s summer Go Fest events will be even bigger celebrations than usual. This year’s in-person renditions will take place in Tokyo, Chicago, and Copenhagen. And now, Pokemon Go has revealed a sweepstakes that will give a few lucky fans a free, all-inclusive Go Fest experience.

On March 10th, Niantic shared the first details for a new #GOMemories sweepstakes. In a new announcement video, Pokemon Go invites fans to share their memories from 10 years of playing the mobile game. If you do so and use the appropriate hashtags, you’ll be entered to win a free trip to an in-person Pokemon Go Fest event later this year. And there are even a few prompts if you’re stumped for your best memories of Pokemon Go history.

#GOMemories Sweepstakes Celebrates 10 Years of Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest is one of the major annual in-person events for the mobile game. And it tends to be one of the biggest ways to celebrate all things Pokemon Go. This year’s series of in-person events was just recently confirmed for the end of May/early June, with Tokyo kicking things off in late May, followed by the Chicago and Copenhagen events in early to mid June. We don’t yet know very much about what this year’s event will actually entail, but given it falls just before the game’s 10-year anniversary on July 6th, I’m betting it’s going to be big.

This is the first time Niantic has had a sweepstakes on this scale, and it’s a rare opportunity for a few lucky Pokemon Go fans to get a free trip to one of the biggest in-person events of the year. The contest announcement video takes its own trip down memory lane. The brief video features a recap of past in-person events and new features introduced to Pokemon Go over the years. From the addition of buddies to Shadow Raids and beyond, it’s a pretty fun little reminder of how much the game has changed since the Pokemon Go summer of 2016.

If you have yet to be able to attend an in-person Go Fest event or just want a shot at going again without breaking the bank, you can share some of your own Pokemon Go memories for a shot at a free trip. Depending on your Go Fest of choice, you’ve got a slightly different deadline and entryperiod. The contest entry deadlines for each Go Fest are as follows:

Tokyo : Enter by March 22nd by 11:59 PM PT

: Enter by March 22nd by 11:59 PM PT Chicago : Enter by April 5th at 11:59 PM PT

: Enter by April 5th at 11:59 PM PT Copenhagen: Enter by April 30th at 11:59 PM PT

Each location will have multiple winners, with 4 prizes for Tokyo and 5 each for Chicago and Copenhagen. To throw your Pikachu cap in the ring for the contest, you’ll need to follow the official @pokemongo accounts on TikTok or X. Then, share your photo or video memory in response to the list of prompts with the #GOMemories and #Sweepstakes hashtags. Make sure to tag the Pokemon Go accounts when you do, but be warned that they might reshare your post.

The full contest details and rules, as well as the suggested prompts for sharing your memories, can be found on the official Pokemon Go website. Winners will get tickets to an in-person Go Fest, airfare, lodging, and prize money for “meals and amenities” for them and one guest. In other words, pretty much a completely free, all expenses paid trip to an in-person GO Fest event this year.

If you’d rather not chance it, tickets for the in-person Go Fest experiences are already on sale at early bird prices. You can grab them at the Pokemon Go website.

What is your favorite memory of playing Pokemon Go?