Pokemon Go Reveals Pokemon Go Tour 2026 Dates, New Kalos Shiny Debuts, & More

Since it released back in 2016, Pokemon Go has worked to bring communities together IRL. Along with in-game events like Raids and Community Days, Niantic hosts a few annual Pokemon Go in-person events to bring fans together. With 2025 winding down and a new season of Pokemon Go on the way, we’ve got the first details for the 2026 edition of Pokemon Go Tour.

The first in-person Pokemon Go event of 2026 will be Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos. As its name suggests, the event will celebrate Pokemon from the region introduced in Pokemon X and Y, which we got to revisit this year in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. As with last year’s event, there will be several in-person options, followed by a big Global weekend. It’s traditional for Niantic to unveil more details as the event approaches to keep the hype going. But for now, here’s what we know about Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos.

Image courtesy of Niantic

This year’s Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos extravaganza will feature 2 in-person events, followed by the worldwide Go Tour: Global finale. Here are the dates & locations for the in-person Go Tour events in 2026:

February 20th-22nd: Tainan, Taiwan

February 20th-22nd: Los Angeles, CA

Tickets are required to attend these in-person Go Tour events and can be purchased via the official Go Tour website.

Following the in-person kickoff, trainers around the world can participate in Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos – Global on February 28th-March 1st. While the in-person event requires a ticket, players can enjoy much of the Global event for free. Paid tickets will be available, with various upgrades to make the most of the Global event.

Mythical Shiny Debuts & More To Come in Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos

Image courtesy of Niantic

This year’s Go Tour celebrates Pokemon from the Kalos region, with a ton of Pokemon originally from Pokemon X and Y spawning in the wild. But of course, it’s hardly a big Pokemon Go event without some new debuts. And Niantic has already revealed several of the new Shiny Pokemon that will be available to catch starting with the in-person Go Tour: Kalos event. The confirmed Shiny debuts so far are:

Shiny Diancie (Obtainable through new Masterwork Research, Paid Ticket Only)

Shiny Hawlucha (10 KM Eggs)

Shiny Honedge (One-Star Raids)

Shiny Klefki (10 KM Eggs)

The Hawlucha and Klefki hatched from 10KM eggs during Go Tour: Kalos will have boosted Shiny odds, so it’ll be a good time to stock up on eggs and incubators.

Go Tour 2026 Event Bonuses & Paid Global Ticket Details

Image courtesy of Niantic

Naturally, new Shinies and wild spawns aren’t the only thing to look forward to during the Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos event. There will be One-Star, Five-Star, and Mega Raids featuring Kalos Pokemon like Xerneas, Yveltal, and a whole lineup of Mega Pokemon. The full list of confirmed raids is available on the Kalos Go Tour webpage.

The Global event will also feature in-game bonuses for all trainers throughout the event. Confirmed bonuses for Go Tour Global in 2026 include:

CP Boost for Mega-Evolved Pokemon

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs Placed into Incubators During the Event

Special Trade limit increased to 6 per day

1/2 Stardust Cost for Trades

While these bonuses are available to all trainers, the Go Tour: Kalos – Global event has several perks for paid ticket holders only. These include:

Boosted Shiny odds

One GO Snapshot Surprise Encounter Per Day

Boosted Field Research with Event Encounter Pokemon

Furfrou Timed Research

Go Tour: Kalos Special Research

From the looks of it, most of the event research will be available to paid ticket holders only. However, everyone can catch the wild spawns and participate in Raids during Go Tour: Kalos in 2026.

Are you planning to attend Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos next year?