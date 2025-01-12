The 7 Best Pokemon with Hats in Pokemon Go (that Aren’t Pikachu)

Costumed Pokemon have long been a highlight in Pokemon Go. Niantic has offered a lot of fun and unique ones over the years, and they’ve become a staple of the game’s events. The vast majority of the costume variants have been given to Pikachu, but the developers have shared the love among many other Pokemon, from fan favorites like Psyduck, to deeper cuts like Croagunk. While costumes can be anything from giant bows to glam rock outfits, the best ones are undeniably the hats. There’s just something appealing about a Pokemon in a big silly hat, and we’ve compiled a list of the top 7 to appear in Pokemon Go thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Snorlax– Not everyone can pull off a cowboy hat, but for some reason, it works perfectly well with Snorlax. For a Pokemon that’s known for eating and sleeping over pretty much anything else, Snorlax looks a lot more alert when you toss a cowboy hat on him. His pose even makes him look like he’d fare pretty well in a quick draw competition, despite what his size would have you believe. Honorable mention goes to Slowpoke, who also rocks a cowboy hat better than you’d think.

snorlax in pokemon go

Diglett– I don’t know who first pitched the idea of Diglett in a bowler hat, but the Ground-type looks terrific. The round hat design works great with Diglett’s round head, and the result looks like Dum Dum Dugan without the fancy mustache. Unfortunately, the design is ruined when you evolve it, because just one of Dugtrio’s heads gets a bowler hat instead of all three. Rip off!

diglett in pokemon go

Slakoth– A good hat should complement the wearer’s personality, and giving Slakoth a visor is perfection. It’s the headwear of someone that doesn’t plan on leaving the house, except maybe to go frisbee golfing. For a Pokemon that actually manages to look lazier (or maybe more relaxed) than Snorlax, that’s a perfect fit for Slakoth.

slakoth in pokemon go

Wooper– All of the best costume Pokemon should elicit a chuckle, and Wooper wearing a ski cap is hilarious. He looks like he should be in an anti-drug PSA from the ’90s, or like Chris R. in The Room. This was also released during a Fashion Week event, which makes it all the funnier. Poor Wooper looks completely ridiculous, but in a way that can’t help but make you smile. Wooper might actually look better with the hat than without it!

wooper in pokemon go

Croagunk– I don’t think anyone realized how much Croagunk looks like Fred Durst until he got a backwards hat, but try to unsee it now. You can’t. Someone at Niantic made the conscious decision to make the hat a backwards one for Croagunk, and I applaud that choice. If the hat had been forward facing, Croagunk absolutely would have been left off this list.

croagunk in pokemon go

Rowlet– The Grass-type owl got a great new design for Halloween this year, and the little top hat goes very well with the twin leaf bowtie that’s always part of Rowlet’s look (though that got a Halloween tweak as well). The whole evolutionary line looks good, but the costumes often look better when the Pokemon is small, so they can stand out more. That’s definitely the case for little Rowlet here!

rowlet in pokemon go

Psyduck– A lot of Pokemon have gotten winter themed takes over the years, including Wooloo this season. Psyduck might pull it off better than anyone else thanks to his Santa hat and scarf combination. The design looks delightfully cozy, and makes Psyduck look a little less ridiculous than normal, which isn’t something you can say for most costumed Pokemon.

psyduck in pokemon go

RELATED: Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Year Event Is Now Live, Featuring an Awesome Free Pikachu Promo

As Pokemon Go approaches its ninth anniversary later this year, it’s likely we’ll see a lot more costumed Pokemon added to the game. Later this month, Niantic’s Fashion Week 2025 event will add costumed variants based on Cinccino and Minccino, while also bringing back some favorites for Dragonite and Butterfree. Unfortunately, none of those Pokemon will be rocking hats, so it seems our Top 7 will remain intact, at least for the time being!

Do you agree with our list of the top 7 hatted Pokemon in Pokemon Go? Are there any Pokemon you think should have made the final list? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!