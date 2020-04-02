Pokemon Go Players Want More Changes to the Game Thanks to Coronavirus

With the coronavirus pandemic requiring everyone to practice social distancing, Pokemon Go fans are having a bit of difficulty playing the game. In order to accommodate players and keep them interested, developer Niantic has made a number of changes to the game. Poke Balls and Incense can be acquired much cheaper, egg incubators require fewer steps, and Pokemon Gyms can be accessed from a shorter distance. Unfortunately, many fans of the game don’t feel like these changes go far enough, and they have tried to make Niantic understand their frustrations. Niantic still seems to be tinkering with the game, but it’s unclear when the developer will implement more changes.

Some fans want it easier to reach and spin PokeStops.

AWESOME POKÉMON GO!!

I am officially in LOCK-DOWN technically beginning @ MIDNITE (4-2-20) approximately 30 dates straight 🥺🥺 How in the world may I spin a POKIE STOP/GYM if I live approximately a mile from POKIE SPIN & POKIE GYM?!?! I understand coronavirus Epidemic……🥺🥺 — SABRINA SMITH (@SABRINA59541915) April 1, 2020

Lure modules are also proving to be a problem.

@PokemonGoApp I was wondering if you guys could make lure modules like incenses since some people in their house don’t have a poke stop right by them to use it. Also at some point in the future can you make players able to access pokestops without going outside bc of Coronavirus — mee (@mee07271900) April 1, 2020

Well, that’s one solution!

@PokemonGoApp the only way to solve the pgo coronavirus problem, is to have a personal pokestop that you can temporarily put where you live, that can be span 6 times a day. — deeA dynamo (@deeaaytee) April 1, 2020

Some people want spoofing to be temporarily enabled.

This is so nearby should spoofing be temporary available to everyone , coronavirus has everyone inside by law , @nianticlabs @pokemongoapp #pokemongo #pokemon work on something not everyone loves near pokestops or gyms …. #isolationsucks #covid19 pic.twitter.com/30aihZUscU — Zaheer (zbp) (@zuriboi) April 1, 2020

Gyms are still too far for many users to access.

No all gyms and stops within viewing distance should be reachable… — Capitalism is a Disease to the World (@whytfnot27) March 31, 2020

This would definitely make things more competitive!

How about letting us access any gyms we can see on screen for the time being? — Liam (@TribalSpaceman) March 31, 2020

But, some people still wouldn’t be in range.

It’s like Niantic don’t know how the game in rural areas is like. — ปบก. (@Palmbregas11) March 31, 2020

Some want to be able to directly move their character.

Just give us a joystick — Thomas Sanchez (@TBoySanchez92) March 31, 2020

Raids are going to have to change.

Smooth move exlax. How about introducing a raid feature that allows players to raid virtually after selecting the type of raid they want to do from a list of some sort SMH. — ✨Pokemon Go Shiny HQ✨ (@ShinyHq) March 31, 2020

At the end of the day, everyone just seems frustrated.