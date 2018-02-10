Plusle and Minun Are No Longer Regional-Exclusive in Pokemon Go

Plusle and Minun are finally getting the chance to play together in Pokemon Go.

Last fall, we reported on the tragic tale of Plusle and Minun – two “related” Pokemon in Pokemon Go that were cruelly split up by the game’s developers. While Plusle and Minun are almost depicted as sticking together in various forms of Pokemon media, Plusle would only spawn in North America, South America, and Africa, while Minun only spawned in Asia, Europe, and Australia.

As part of yesterday’s big shake-up, Pokemon Go released the restrictions on where Plusle and Minun could spawn. That means that Pokemon Go players can finally reunite these two diminutive Pokemon in their Pokemon collection.

Plusle and Minun have been spotted playing together around the world. Go out and see if you can catch them both! #PokemonGO https://t.co/ZbJKAVKzdS pic.twitter.com/aZdcP3fvKP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 10, 2018

While there are lots of anecdotal reports that Plusle and Minun spawn together in pairs, this seems to be more coincidental than a deliberate move on Niantic’s part. Both Pokemon spawn in increased numbers during rainy weather and are relatively common, so we’re guessing that both Pokemon should be easy to find over the next few days.

As of right now, we don’t know whether Plusle and Minun will permanently spawn all over the world or if this is a permanent change. Yesterday’s shake-up did add three more regional-exclusive Pokemon (Volbeat, Illumise, and Tropius), so maybe Pokemon Go‘s developers decided to offset these additions by making another regional-exclusive easier to catch.

It’s also possible that this is a new regional-exclusive Pokemon rotation, something Niantic and the Pokemon Company hinted at last month. After abruptly switching the areas where Zangoose and Seviper spawn, the Pokemon Company noted that Solrock and Lunatone would also eventually trade regions where they spawn.

In addition to Plusle or Minun appearing in your local area, Pokemon Go also added a new wave of “Gen 3” Pokemon to the game yesterday, along with several new Raid Bosses. One of these Raid Bosses is the powerful Rayquaza, a Legendary Dragon/Flying-Type.

The best chance to grab both of these Pokemon is now, since Pokemon Go is holding a special event through February 13th. Players will only be able to find “Gen 3” and regional-exclusive Pokemon in the wild during this time period, which means that players have great odds of grabbing these two Pokemon.