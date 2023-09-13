Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular Adding New Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event is coming back this month, and will once again put a number of Psychic-type Pokemon back in the spotlight. Kicking off Wednesday, September 20th at 10 a.m. local time, the Psychic Spectacular will run through Sunday, September 24th at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players will see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Solosis! Players will be able to encounter Solosis in a number of different ways during the event, including completing Timed Research and by hatching 7 km eggs. The Timed Research will center around curveball throws. Solosis will also be found more frequently in the wild, alongside the following Pokemon:

Abra

Bronzor



Drowzee

Elgyem

Exeggcute

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Slowpoke



Girafarig

Gothita

Meditite

Ralts

Slowpoke

Spoink

PokeStop Showcases

Recently, Pokemon Go has allowed players to enter their Pokemon in Showcases held at select PokeStops. Showcases allow players to compete with one another locally by entering Pokemon that fit certain criteria. If a player catches a better Pokemon, they can switch out their current contestant at any point before the Showcase comes to an end, potentially increasing their ranking. Winners receive various in-game prizes based on their performance, including Stardust, Incubators, and more. During the Psychic Spectacular event, players can look forward to PokeStop Showcases centered around Spoink. Since the Pokemon will be appearing frequently in the wild during the event, it should make a great candidate!

Mega Evolutions

Several Psychic-type Pokemon have Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go, including Alakazam, Slowbro, Medicham, and Gardevoir. During this year's Psychic Spectacular, players can earn Mega Energy for each of these Mega Evolutions by completing Field Research tasks. Niantic has not revealed how much Mega Energy players will receive for doing so, but it could be a huge help for those that have yet to Mega Evolve any of these Pokemon. Players will also be able to find Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids throughout the event.

Shiny Solosis

(Photo: Pokemon)

Shiny Pokemon have been a major part of the series since Pokemon Gold and Silver. Shiny Pokemon don't have any real advantages over their normally-colored counterparts, but their rarity gives them a lot of appeal among Pokemon fans. Some of them have very distinctive color schemes that set them apart, and players will spend countless hours trying to obtain them. Unfortunately, Shiny Solosis isn't much different from the standard version. The most notable difference is that the liquid that surrounds it is more of a blue than green, while its body is a little lighter. The growth on its right side is also red, instead of the standard yellow. The differences are much more pronounced in its final form, Shiny Reuniclus. The blue liquid stands out a lot more, and it should be worth tracking down, for those willing to put in the effort!

Are you planning to check out this Pokemon Go event? What do you think of Shiny Solosis?