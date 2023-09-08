This week, Pokemon Go added a handful of Pokemon that originally appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including Sprigatito, Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Lechonk. Following these additions, Pokemon Go players can now catch a grand total of 814 Pokemon in the game. There are still quite a few Pokemon missing, but that number has officially made Pokemon Go the game that has the most Pokemon available. As noted by The Silph Road subreddit, that number has now eclipsed the previous record holder, which was Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, which had 807 Pokemon in total.

Pokemon Sword and Shield and the "Dexit" Controversy

In 2019, The Pokemon Company shocked players when it announced that Pokemon Sword and Shield would not feature a National Dex, as previous games had. As such, players would not be able to transfer every previous Pokemon into the game. Instead, the game offered a mix of new and returning Pokemon, as the Pokemon roster had grown too large for developers to continue programming them into every single game. This caused quite a bit of controversy, as fans shared their frustrations across social media. Since then, things have calmed down among the fan community, though the National Dex remains unavailable in games such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

As a result of the National Dex being abandoned, Pokemon Go now has more Pokemon than any other game in the series. On one hand, it's surprising to think about, though it does make sense as the mobile game has steadily added more Pokemon over the last seven years. With The Pokemon Company having abandoned the National Dex concept, it's hard to imagine any other game will be able to surpass that number! In fact, Pokemon Go's official Twitter account is already teasing more Paldean Pokemon will be joining the game soon, including Pawmi and Arctibax.

How many Pokemon are there in 2023?

As of this writing, there are 1,008 Pokemon in total, spanning Pokemon Red and Green and extending all the way through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That number does not count things like regional variants, or Pokemon with various forms, such as Unown, Furfrou, and Vivillon. That number will grow next week following the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC, which will add several new Pokemon, including Poltchageist, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Ogerpon.

While Pokemon Go has made a large number of Pokemon obtainable, no current game features every Pokemon available. The closest exception would be Pokemon Home, which allows players to transfer and manage every Pokemon from every game in the series. That's more of an organizational tool than an actual game, and it does help players keep track if they want to have every single Pokemon in the series!

