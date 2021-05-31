Pokemon Go Announces Season of Discovery

Pokemon Go has announced its next themed Season, which will focus on the "spirit of discovery" in the game. The Season of Discovery will kick off on June 1st and will run until the end of August. Like previous in-game seasons, the Season of Discovery isn't as much of an event as it is a backdrop that provides a general theme for events. This Season will come with several notable changes, including only one Mega Evolved Pokemon appearing in Mega Raids at any one time. Players will also get twice as much XP for completing Research Breakthroughs throughout the month.

Pokemon Go will also be switching which Pokemon appear in the game as part of the season changeover. Pokemon confirmed for the Season of Discovery includes Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, Porygon, Bellsprout, Doduo, Skorupi, Rhyhorn, Nosepass, Dwebble, Magikarp, Marill, and Wailmer. Both hemispheres will also see different Pokemon appear more frequently. Northern Hemisphere players will see Alolan Diglett, Staryu, Barboach, Petilil, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, and Summer Form Deerling, with Sableye, Scyther, and Combee appearing as rare spawns.

Meanwhile, Southern Hemisphere players will see Pokemon like Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Shellder, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, and Winter Form Deerling, with Lickitung, Chimecho, and Cubchoo appearing as rare spawns.

Egg pools will also get a re-shuffle, with the following Pokemon included:

2 KM Eggs: Meditite, Buizel, Spritzee, Swirlix

Meditite, Buizel, Spritzee, Swirlix 5 KM Eggs: Togepi, Gligar, Skarmory, Bonsly

Togepi, Gligar, Skarmory, Bonsly 10 KM Eggs: Timburr, Rufflet, Goomy, Noibat

Timburr, Rufflet, Goomy, Noibat 5 KM Eggs from Adventure Sync: Cranidos, Shieldon, Skrelp, Clauncher

Cranidos, Shieldon, Skrelp, Clauncher 10 KM Eggs from Adventure Sync: Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Riolu

The Season of Discovery follows the "Season of Legends" which added the Legendary Pokemon Xerneas and Yveltal to the game. The in-game Seasons kicked off last November as part of a major game overhaul that also added Mega Evolutions and other new mechanics.

In addition to its Season of Discovery changes, Pokemon Go also announced its initial slate of June adventures, which includes a Slowpoke-themed event and the return of its Solstice event. Pokemon Go also recently announced additional details about its next Pokemon Go Fest, which will be a global event and will have a lower ticket price.