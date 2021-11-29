Pokemon Go Season of Heritage Teaser Released

This week, Pokemon Go‘s Season of Mischief will draw to an end, and Niantic is already looking to the future — or to be more accurate, the past! Today, the developer released a teaser for the upcoming Season of Heritage event, which will apparently have something to do with the past of the Pokemon world. Pokemon Legends: Arceus will similarly center on early Pokemon history, and the teaser trailer for Season of Heritage uses an art style close to what we’ve seen for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. At this time, Niantic has not announced any additional information about the event.

The teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PokemonGoApp/status/1465425412071301120

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will visit the Hisui region, which is actually the name of Sinnoh in the past. However, it seems that Pokemon Go‘s new event will center on a different area of the Pokemon world: Johto! As Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick pointed out on Twitter, the trailer above seems to feature Ecruteak City’s Bell Tower. The Bell Tower is a major point of interest in the Johto region, where Ho-oh once stood perched. The Bell Tower is one of the oldest locations in the Pokemon games, so it would make sense to include it as part of an event centered on the past. It’s possible Pokemon Go could put Ho-oh in the spotlight next Season, as well as some of the new Pokemon set to debut in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Until Niantic and The Pokemon Company reveal anything official, however, it’s all just speculation! Pokemon games have provided hints about the past before, but Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Season of Heritage could provide a much better knowledge about how things came to be. Hopefully, fans won’t have to keep waiting too much longer to find out what we’ll see during game’s new season!

Pokemon Go is available now on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on participating in the Season of Heritage event in Pokemon Go? Have you been enjoying the Season of Mischief so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!