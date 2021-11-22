Pokemon Go Announces Mischief Unbound Event Featuring Hoopa

Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go‘s Season of Mischief will come to a conclusion this week, with the Mischief Unbound event! Mischief Unbound will kick off on Friday November 26th at 10 a.m. local time and will run through November 29th at 8 p.m. local time. Players can only unlock the event if they have completed the game’s Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. If they haven’t, they can still work to unlock it through December 1st at 9:59 a.m. local time. Players that aren’t able to complete the Research can also purchase a ticket for Mischief Unbound, which will be available in the game’s Store for $4.99 through that same day and time.

To progress through the new Special Research, Pokemon Go players must have obtained Hoopa. The event’s Special Research centers around a mysterious bottle delivered to Professor Willow’s doorstep, which hints at Hoopa’s other forms. As a result, players will have the opportunity to change Hoopa’s form in the game for the first time. Hoopa can be changed from Confined to Unbound form with 50 Hoopa Candies and 10,000 Stardust, and back to Confined form with 10 Candies and 2,000 Stardust. During the event, players can obtain a free Hoopa T-Shirt, which will also be sold in the game’s Store once Mischief Unbound comes to an end.

In addition to the new Special Research, players can expect to see a plethora of legendary Pokemon appearing in Raid Battles during Mischief Unbound. On November 26th, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will appear. On November 27th, players can find Heatran. November 28th will highlight Regirock, Registeel, and Regice. Finally, November 29th will put the spotlight on Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Shiny versions will also appear during the event. Event bonuses include double transfer candy, and double XP on catches.

