‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Shiny Clamperl for Limited Research Day

Pokemon Go players will have a chance to catch a new Shiny Pokemon as part of today’s Limited Research event.

Today, Pokemon Go is holding a special Limited Research mini-event, which will give players a three hour window to obtain Field Research tasks that have a Clamperl encounter as a reward. Clamperl is a “Gen 3” Water-type Pokemon that was previously unavailable in Pokemon Go, possibly due to its divergent evolutionary line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of today’s event, players will also have a chance to encounter a Shiny version of Clamperl. While a normal Clamperl has a light blue shell and a pink head, a Shiny Clamperl has a purple shell and yellow head.

Shiny Pokemon are usually quite rare, but it seems that today’s event has a boosted Shiny rate for Clamperl. Many players are reporting catching multiple Shiny Clamperl, although these reports are anecdotal. Many players have speculated that the Shiny rates are similar to the boosted rates experienced during Community Day events.

Your best chance of encountering and catching a Shiny Clamperl is to find an area with tons of Poke Stops. You can obtain one Field Research from each Poke Stop, and completing more tasks means more chances at finding a Shiny Clamperl. The more tasks you complete, the more likely you’ll find a Shiny Clamperl.

Keep in mind that Clamperl evolves into either Huntail or Gorebyss. While these evolutions are triggered by holding different evolutionary items in the main series games, they’re totally random in Pokemon Go. So, you’ll need a bit of extra luck if you want Shiny versions of Clamperl and its evolutions for your collection.

The event will spawn lots of Water-type Pokemon, including several that have Shiny variants. Today’s event marks not only a good opportunity to add a new Pokemon to your PokeDex, but also grab several other Shiny Pokemon that might appear during your adventures.

Today’s Field Research event will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM ET in North and South America.