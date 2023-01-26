Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event First Details Leak

January is nearly at an end, and Pokemon Go already has a handful of events to look forward to in the month of February. It seems that number will be increasing, as first details regarding a Valentine's Day event have leaked. Interestingly enough, the information comes from the App Store, of all places! In the game's listing, a "What's New" section mentions a "Valentine's Day event and Luvdisc Limited Research Day." As of this writing, Niantic has not provided any official details about the event, so fans will just have to wait patiently until more is revealed!

A screen shot of the App Store listing was shared by Pokemon Go Hub on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Oh! Luvdisc Limited Research Day for Valentine’s event? pic.twitter.com/TRtBEorbQC — Pokémon GO Hub (@PokemonGOHubNet) January 25, 2023

Given its shape and color, Luvdisc has long been a staple of Pokemon Go's Valentine's Day events, alongside Alomomola. Last year's Valentine's Day event featured a Global Challenge, as well as Collection Challenges for players to take part in. It remains to be seen how things will play out differently this year, but hopefully Niantic will offer something fun for players to take part in around the holiday!

While we don't know exactly what to expect from the Valentine's Day event, Pokemon Go has already detailed a couple of big events for the month of February. The game's next Community Day event will take place on February 5th, putting Noibat in the spotlight. Noivern is one of the most difficult Pokemon to obtain in the game, so the event should make a lot of players happy! February will also see the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn take place, both as an in-person event, and as a global one that all players can take part in. Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will make their debut during the Pokemon Go Tour, and players that purchase a Masterwork Research story during the event will be able to obtain a Shiny Jirachi!

Are you excited to see what's planned for the Valentine's Day event? What do you think of the game's plans for February? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!