Pokemon Go Adding Shiny Jirachi Next Month

Next month, Pokemon Go players will have their first ever chance at catching Shiny Jirachi. The only way of obtaining the Mythical Pokemon is through a Masterwork Research story that players will have to purchase via the game's Shop for $4.99. The ticketed event will be part of the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global, which is set to kick off on February 25th at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through February 26th at 6 p.m. local time. Players that do purchase the Masterwork Research will have unlimited time to complete it, and it will be made available starting on February 20th.

Those that don't want to purchase the Masterwork Research story should still find plenty to enjoy that weekend! The Pokemon Go Tour will center on Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre; the pair will both be appearing in Primal Raids. All players will have access to a Special Research story revolving around the Red and Blue Orbs, and their connection to Groudon and Kyogre. The Hoenn region is the focus of this event, and players can expect to see the Pokemon Go debut of several Pokemon that first appeared in Ruby and Sapphire, including Tropius, Surskit, Torkoal, Cacnea, Gulpin, and Relicanth. Shiny Unown H will also appear, as well. Naturally, a lot of other Hoenn Pokemon can be expected in the wild, including favorites like Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Wurmple, Mawile, and Chimecho.

Mythical Pokemon tend to be extremely difficult to come by in all games, and Shiny versions even more so! For players that haven't had a chance to get the standard version of Jirachi in Pokemon Go previously, or need it in Pokemon Home, this is a really great opportunity! Pokemon Go players will have to judge for themselves whether the $4.99 is worth dropping, and not everyone likes having to spend money in the game. While Shiny Pokemon look nice, their coloration doesn't offer any kind of advantage over their normally colored counterparts. As such, it really comes down to preference!

Are you looking forward to the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global? Will you purchase the Masterwork Research story? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!