Pokemon Go Adding Three New Alolan Pokemon in Water Festival Event

Pokemon Go has announced a new Water Festival 2022 event, set to take place this week. The new event will put Water-type Pokemon in the spotlight, with some new debuts in the game. As part of Pokemon Go's Season of Alola, three new Pokemon from Pokemon Sun and Moon will debut: Dewpider, Araquanid, and Tapu Fini. Tapu Fini is the final of the four island deities, and will appear in Five-Star Raids. Fans that prefer Pokemon that first debuted in the Kanto region will also have the opportunity to obtain a Lapras wearing a spiffy new scarf!

In addition to these new Pokemon, the Water Festival event will see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Binacle. Binacle has been in the game for a while now, but this is the first time that players will have the opportunity to obtain its Shiny variation in Pokemon Go. Binacle is one of several Water-types that will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:

Binacle

Tentacool

Slowpoke

Staryu

Magikarp

Marill

Lotad

Surskit

Carvanha

Wailmer

Tympole

Dewpider

Poliwhirl

Mantine

Alomomola



The Water Festival 2022 event will begin May 12th at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through May 20th at 8 p.m. local time. The new event will come just two days after the release of the latest Special Research story, which is centered on Poni Island. As Niantic revealed at the start of the season, players have until June 1st to finish the four island-themed Special Research stories in order to unlock the End-of-Season Special Research.

Pokemon Go recently made big changes to Mega Evolution, making it much easier for players to use the feature. The Water Festival 2022 will continue the game's focus on Mega Evolution; players can expect to see Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids during the event, while certain Field Research tasks will reward players with Mega Blastoise Energy or Mega Gyarados Energy. The event will also see the arrival of a Water Festival Scarf avatar item, event bonuses, and more.

Are you excited for the Water Festival event in Pokemon Go? Have you been keeping up with the Season of Alola, so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!