Pokemon Go's Mega Evolution Update Live Globally, New Event Revealed

✖

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go revealed new changes to Mega Evolutions, which will make it much easier to use the feature in the game. The change was initially released in Australia and New Zealand, but fans can now experience it around the globe. In celebration of the change, Niantic has also announced a new Mega Moment event, which will begin on Friday April 29th at 10 a.m., and last through Sunday May 1st at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players can experience an all-new branching Special Research story focused on Mega Charizard, Mega Blastoise, or Mega Venusaur.

A trailer for the change can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Pokémon GO’s Mega Evolution update is now live globally!



If you haven’t yet, try out Mega Evolution by completing a new Special Research story with branching tasks that’s available to Trainers level 5 and up!



👉 https://t.co/dzhO7WeHHq pic.twitter.com/2Nryiv0z5D — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 28, 2022

In addition to the Special Research, Field Research tasks will reward players with Mega Energy for all of the current Mega Evolutions in the game. Pokemon that have evolutions with the ability to Mega Evolve will appear more frequently in the wild, including Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Snover, Mareep, Buneary, Slowpoke, and Gastly.

Last but not least, fans can look forward to the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Kangaskhan, which will be appearing in Mega Raids over the weekend. On May 1st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mega Kangaskhan will also be appearing more frequently in Raids, and players will have the opportunity to obtain five free Raid Passes. There will also be an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Kangaskhan, as well.

While Pokemon Go fans have been a bit unhappy with some of Niantic's decisions lately, the changes to Mega Evolution will likely get a lot more support. The previous method of Mega Evolution required much more work, and prevented players from truly being able to enjoy it. The changes will make it a lot easier for players to use Mega Evolution moving forward, and give them a much bigger incentive to particpate in Mega Raids. This weekend's event is also the perfect opportunity for players to get Mega Energy without burning any Raid Passes!

Are you looking forward to Pokemon Go's Mega Moment event this weekend? What do you think of the new changes to Mega Evolutions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!