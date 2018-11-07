‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Trailer Reveals Surprise Classic Characters

The upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games will feature appearances by a trio of fan-favorite characters.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, the newest main series Pokemon games. The new games, which will be released for the Nintendo Switch, are remakes of Pokemon Yellow, but with a few key differences. For one thing, players will assume the role of a new main character and will have a new rival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So – what does this mean for Red and Blue, the original protagonists and rival of the Pokemon franchise? Well, today’s trailer reveal that both characters will appear in the game along with Leaf, the female protagonist first introduced in Pokemon LeafGreen and FireRed. What’s more – players will be able to battle Red at some point in the game. Their exact roles are unknown, but most Pokemon fans are thrilled that the trio will appear in the upcoming games.

You can view the full trailer below:

It all comes down to this, Trainers—to be the best, you’ve gotta beat the best! Get ready to go up against some familiar faces in #PokemonLetsGo! //t.co/gEOuGE2OvU pic.twitter.com/o1pIsGkMlR — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 7, 2018

This marks the third straight appearance for Red and Blue in main series Pokemon games. Grown up versions of the pair appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as trainers in the Battle Tree post-game content.

In canon, Red is well known for being the Kanto Pokemon Champion and for defeating Team Rocket in Kanto. Not only is he the main character of Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow and Pokemon LeafGreen and FireRed, he’s also the final boss in Pokemon Gold and Silver and Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver. He also made an appearance (along with Blue) in Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 and is a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Brawl and the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.

While both Red and Blue have made frequent appearances in various Pokemon games, this marks only the second time that Leaf has appeared in a main series game. While she was a main protagonist in Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen, she hasn’t appeared in any other Pokemon game. Like Red, she is a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, but only as a “palette swap” version of Red.



Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will be released on November 16th.