These ‘Pokemon’ Petite Pals Playsets Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

TOMY International’s Pokemon Petite Pals line is the perfect way for future trainers to begin their Pokemon adventures. Plus, the two biggest playsets in the series are ridiculously affordable right now at ThinkGeek thanks to a bonus sale that takes an additional 50% off when you use the code 50TIN at checkout.

Amazingly, you can can get the Pokemon House Party Playset right here and the Treehouse Forest Escapade Playset right here for a grand total of $20.48 when you use the bonus 50% off code at checkout (note that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, and there’s a lot more awesome stuff in the sale that’s eligible for the 50% off code). On Amazon, the same two sets would cost you $50. That’s a pretty mind blowing deal.

The official description for the Pokemon Playsets are as follows:

“The Pokemon Petite Pals House Party Playset is one of those toys. Introduce your offspring (who are 4 years and older) to Pikachu, Pichu, and Emolga, and their adorable home. Don’t worry about the accessories – they have suction cups on the bottom, to keep them in place. Your kids will want to go on their own adventures before long!“

“The Pokemon Treehouse Forest Escapade Playset provides all that for your young trainers, and more! It includes the adorable tree-shaped playhouse, along with 24 accessories with suction cups affixed to the bottom that keep them wherever your imaginative little one thinks they should go. Four precious pocket-companions come with it: Pikachu, Oshawott, Fennekin, and Fletchling.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.