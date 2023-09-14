Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC - How to Evolve Applin to Dipplin

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC is now available, and it introduces players to Dipplin, a new evolved form for Applin. The new evolution is actually fairly easy to obtain, particularly since Applin is found very early into the DLC. Players can catch an Applin in the giant apple orchards in Apple Hills, which is basically the first area players will see once they've spent the night and settled in at Mossui Town. To evolve it, players will need to buy and use a Syrupy Apple on Applin. That item can be found and purchased at a stand for 500 PokeDollars in Mossfell Confluence.

How to Evolve Applin into Flapple and Appletun

Introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Applin was already a fairly unique Pokemon, as it had two different evolutions in that game: Flapple and Appletun. Both of those evolutions can also be found in The Teal Mask, and evolving Applin into either works very similar way to Dipplin. To evolve an Applin into Flapple, players must use a Tart Apple on Applin. To get Appletun, players must use a Sweet Apple on Applin. None of Applin's evolved forms have a secondary form; it's basically like Eevee, but you're using Apples to evolve it.

Getting the requirements for Flappe and Appletun is actually even easier than Dipplin, as Sweet Apples and Tart Apples can just be found lying around Apple Hills, the same location where you'll first see Applin in The Teal Mask. Once players have found either of these items, they can use it on Applin just as they would use any item that induces evolution. The items will automatically be sorted to the "Other Items" section of the player's bag. Once the item has been highlighted in the bag, an Applin in the party will automatically read "can use."

What Pokemon type is Dipplin?

Applin, Dipplin, Flapple, and Appletun are all Grass/Dragon-type Pokemon. That combination is fairly unique in the Pokemon franchise, but it can be a big weakness when any of them go into battle against an Ice-type Pokemon. As such, if players are planning to make Dipplin, Flapple, or Appletun part of their team, they might want to consider assigning them a Tera type that helps them counter that weakness. Notably, Fire, Fighting, and Steel will all prove helpful, alongside a move like Tera Blast to take advantage. Any of those Tera types would benefit Dipplin, Flapple, or Appletun, but players will need to find enough corresponding Tera Shards to switch the Pokemon's type. Once players have 50 Fire, Fighting, or Steel Tera Shards that they want, they can change their Pokemon's Tera type at the Treasure Eatery in Medali, where the Gym Battle against Larry took place.

Have you been enjoying Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC? Do you plan on using Dipplin as part of your team? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!