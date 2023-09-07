Detective Pikachu Returns Preview: Is It a Bolt of Brilliance?

In 2018, The Pokemon Company released Detective Pikachu on Nintendo 3DS. The game introduced players to protagonist Tim Goodman, a young man searching for his missing father. On his journey, he discovers that he can understand and directly communicate with the "Great Detective Pikachu," who happens to be his father's former partner. After getting entangled in several other mysteries, the two found themselves still on the search for Harry Goodman, and that quest begins again on Nintendo Switch in Detective Pikachu Returns. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to go hands-on with the game, where we got to see how the sequel is shaping up.

Detective Pikachu Returns: Can Newcomers Enjoy the Sequel?

(Photo: Pokemon)

Before jumping into our hands-on preview, I was shown a short video recapping the events of the original Detective Pikachu. Featuring several clips from the game's cut scenes, the recap is narrated by Detective Pikachu, who offers a quick summation of how he and Tim began working together. The video also offers details about their investigation of "R," a drug that caused Pokemon to go on rampages throughout Ryme City. In an interview I had with Detective Pikachu Returns developer Yasunori Yanagisawa, it was confirmed that this recap will appear in the game itself, and newcomers should be able to enjoy the sequel without having played the original. However, The Pokemon Company was quick to note that there's nothing to announce at this time about a potential Switch port of the previous game.

Detective Pikachu Returns' New Cases

(Photo: Pokemon)

When the hands-on began, Detective Pikachu and Tim were investigating a jewel heist that took place inside Ryme City's Denis Mansion. The duo started in a park, asking people and Pokemon for information. The crime scene featured a sliced open glass case, as well as bits of cotton littering the floor. While Claudia Denis assumed her butler Barnes was the culprit, Tim and Pikachu believed that a pair of Whimsicott may have helped a Pawniard enter an open window before committing the robbery. After questioning the Pawniard, the Pokemon seemed to have no recollection of the events. What's more, a red Pokemon involved with the break-in had apparently punched someone; Pawniard's blade-like hands would have made that significantly more deadly.

After speaking to several Pokemon in the park, including Tsareena and Raboot, we headed to the mansion to see what else we could find. There, Pikachu and Tim spoke to a glum Growlithe. The Fire-type Pokemon blamed itself for failing to stop the theft, and was eager to help the investigation. In fact, it was so eager, it joined us to help. While I had controlled Tim for the majority of the preview, I found myself jumping over to Pikachu. After watching a cut scene where the portly Pikachu struggled to get on top of Growlithe, the two Pokemon began working together. Using its sense of smell, Growlithe helped Tim and Pikachu track down Barnes' missing Ducklett, who was wanted for questioning.

These sorts of Pokemon team-ups are a new addition to Detective Pikachu Returns, and Nintendo has already indicated that there will be others to find. In addition to Growlithe, a trailer for the game last month revealed that Pikachu will also ally with a Galarian Darmanitan, which can use its great strength to clear paths. Unfortunately, I did not get to try out that interaction for myself.

Pokemon Meets Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

(Photo: Pokemon)

Just like in the original Detective Pikachu, players will find breaks in Detective Pikachu Returns' cases once they've acquired testimony from witnesses. For those that never played the first game, this is handled in a manner somewhat similar to Capcom's Ace Attorney franchise. However, like Ace Attorney, sometimes the execution can be a little clumsy. The player might have deduced what happened in a case, but actually figuring out the way to get that idea across in the game isn't always clear. Sometimes, you'll select a piece of testimony to get across an idea to Pikachu, only for the detective to shrug off the answer. You then have to figure out how to work within the game's parameters to convey your conclusion.

Thankfully, Detective Pikachu Returns doesn't punish you for these wrong answers; in fact, players are almost rewarded for getting things wrong. At one point in the case, Pikachu and Tim were trying to decide the best way to lure out Pawniard, after finding a rock covered in blade marks. By standing on the rock, the Pokemon came running, ready to defend its territory. However, before I chose that option, a rep from The Pokemon Company suggested I choose an option that suggested singing near the rock instead. The option was wrong, but I was treated to a silly moment where Detective Pikachu attempted to sing a few lines. The moment illustrated some of the fun interactions players can have with the character, and the humor present in the game.

Detective Pikachu's Switch to Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Pokemon)

Jumping from the 3DS hardware to Nintendo Switch, Detective Pikachu Returns will feature some changes as a result. In terms of presentation, the game looks like a mix between the original Detective Pikachu and Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Pokemon models look fairly similar to the previous Pokemon generation, and the game seemed to run fairly well (as opposed to the buggier Pokemon Scarlet and Violet). Players that found themselves put off by some of the textures in Pokemon Sword and Shield are probably going to take issue with some of the trees and leaves in this game as well, but most Pokemon fans probably won't care all that much.

More importantly, the game's sound quality seems to be every bit as good as the first game. The biggest highlight of the first Detective Pikachu was its voice acting and humor, and both seemed to be on full display during our session. Detective Pikachu is once again voiced by Kaiji Tang, who does an excellent job bringing this particular version of the character to life.

Detective Pikachu Returns Release Date

(Photo: Pokemon)

Detective Pikachu Returns will release October 6th on Nintendo Switch. In our brief time with the game, it feels like the game will maintain a lot of the charms of the original Detective Pikachu, while also adding some new features, as well as new mysteries to uncover. One of the highlights of the original game was getting to see and interact with Pokemon in a very different setting, and getting to learn their thoughts through Pikachu. Those elements were on full display in our preview, and it was interesting to see how the developers are using these games to further flesh out the Pokemon world. Players that didn't enjoy the 3DS game will likely want to steer clear, but it already seems like returning fans will find plenty to enjoy when Detective Pikachu Returns arrives next month.



Are you looking forward to Detective Pikachu Returns? Were you a fan of the previous game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Detective Pikachu Returns was played during a hands-on preview event hosted by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company with travel expenses paid for by the publisher.