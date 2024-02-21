Surprise Pokemon Featured in Next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next in-game event will feature a surprising Pokemon not normally present in the game. Today, The Pokemon Company announced a new Mass Outbreak event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that will focus on Pokemon species that resemble Poke Balls. Voltorb and Foongus will both appear in the event as will a "mystery Pokemon" that is very obviously a Hisuian Voltorb. All three species featured in the event will have an increased likelihood of being Shiny during the event, which runs from February 23rd through February 27th.

Hisuian Voltorb is a regional variant of Voltorb that was first introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The variant version is an Electric/Grass-type Pokemon that resembles the hand-crafted Poke Balls seen in the Pokemon game, but are noted to have appeared long before the Poke Ball was invented. Additionally, the Hisuian Voltorb has a much more pleasant and friendly temperament than its Kantonian counterpart, although the Pokemon is just as prone to exploding and releasing massive electric discharge.

The Hisuian Voltorb's appearance continues a trend of several Pokemon originally introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus being added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Both Ursaluna (a unique variant called the Bloodmoon Ursaluna) and Basculegion were introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC pack, while Overqwil and Kleavor were both available in the second DLC pack. Several other Pokemon species from Pokemon Legends: Arceus can be transferred into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet but can't be currently caught in the newer game.

Pokemon has announced that it will air a Pokemon Presents on February 27th, which coincides with its Pokemon Day celebration. It's widely anticipated that a new Pokemon game will be announced during the presentation, with most fans expecting either a Gen 5 remake or a tie back to Gen 2 games.