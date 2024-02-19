Pokemon Concierge Announces New Episodes

Pokemon Concierge made its debut on Netflix late last year, and now, it seems Netflix is ready to bring more to light. Not long ago, the streaming service announced more episodes of Pokemon Concierge are on the way. So if you like sweet slice-of-life stories, this stop motion show is perfect for you.

The announcement was shared today by The Pokemon Company with a sweet illustration. The artwork focuses on Haru and Psyduck as they help prep the stop motion show. Haru is putting in serious effort by making a stop-motion prop of Psyduck that is accurate down to his hair. So of course, you can bet these new Pokemon Concierge episodes are going to slap.

Exciting news, Trainers!



New episodes of Pokémon Concierge are in production! Stay tuned for updates! 🏖 pic.twitter.com/NE3ZwwmCXz — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 19, 2024

If you are not familiar with Pokemon Concierge, you can always catch its first four episodes on Netflix. The slice-of-life miniseries launched in December 2023 to lovely reviews all around. Of course, the series was first announced in February 2023 as part of Pokemon Day, so this newly announced order tracks. After all, we are less than 10 days out from this year's Pokemon Day. So for those wanting to know more about Pokemon Concierge, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Haru, a new concierge at the Pokemon Resort, aspires to provide her Pokemon guests with the most fun and restful vacation they could ask for. Before she can do that, however, she's got to learn how to relax herself!"

Currently, all eyes are on Pokemon thanks to its big anniversary. The series is celebrating 25 years, after all, and Pokemon Day has big expectations to live up to. Not only is the franchise expected to launch its next mainline title soon, but Pokemon has other projects in the work. From spin-off titles to film adaptations and trading cards, Pokemon is everywhere. So if you want to keep up with the IP, Pokemon Day 2024 is slated for February 27th.

What do you think about this latest anime order? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!