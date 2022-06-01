Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Every New Pokemon Confirmed

Today, The Pokemon Company revealed five new Pokemon that will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new Pokemon include a trio of Pokemon that will likely appear in the early portion of the game, as well as the Mascot Legendary Pokemon who appear on the box art. While details about a few of the Pokemon were left deliberately vague, you can check out the official artwork and what we know about all five new Pokemon down below:

Pawmi

Pawmi is the new region’s “Pikachu” clone and is described as a “Mouse Pokemon.” Pawmi is an Electric-type Pokemon. The official description for Pawmi is below:

In addition to the electric sacs in its cheeks, Pawmi has electricity-discharging organs on its forepaws. It generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws.



The fur that covers its body is good insulation against the cold and serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokémon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock.

Lechonk

Lechonk

Lechonk is a Normal-type Pokemon and is described as the “Hog Pokemon.” Lechonk’s official description is below:

Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that Bug-type Pokémon dislike. If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic.

It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.

Smoliv

Smoliv is a Grass/Normal-type Pokemon and is described as the “Olive Pokemon.” Smoliv’s official description is below:

The oil that comes out of its head has a very strong bitter taste, and it is not suitable for consumption. When startled or attacked, Smoliv will shoot this oil out, slowing its opponent down. It will then seize that moment to run away.



In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. As a result, it can go for a week without eating or drinking. It prefers dry and sunny climates, and it seems to spend its days sunbathing.

Koraidon and Miraidon



Interestingly, neither Koraidon and Miraidon had any details revealed in today’s announcement outside of their respective names. Both Pokemon appear to be dragon-esque in appearance with a puffed out chest that resembles a wheel. Miraidon also has what appears to be a pair of tailpipes behind its legs. You can check out the official artwork for both Pokemon below:

Koraidon

Miraidon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.