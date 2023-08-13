Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teases New Tera Type in DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will introduce a new kind of Starter Pokemon in its upcoming DLC. Today, The Pokemon Company closed its annual Pokemon World Championships with a slate of announcements that included some new news about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A new trailer revealed that The Indigo Disc DLC (which comes out in Winter 2023) will feature Starter Pokemon that can be caught in the wild. While not a first for the franchise (Starter Pokemon could also be caught in the wild in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl), this provides players with an opportunity to capture Starter Pokemon in unusual Poke Balls.

Another unusual tease was the introduction of a new 19th Tera Type, although its exact mechanics are unclear. The current speculation is that the new Tera Type will allow Pokemon to have dual Tera Types that boost both of a Pokemon's existing types if they are dual types. It's likely we'll see more information about this new Tera Type when The Teal Mask comes out next month.

We also received confirmation of the new Pokemon Raging Bolt and Iron Crown's typings and signature moves. Raging Bolt is an Electric/Dragon-type Pokemon and has the move Thunderclap, which is a priority move. Meanwhile, Iron Crown is a Psychic/Steel-type Pokemon and has the move Tachyon Cutter, which is guaranteed to hit an opposing Pokemon twice. The new move Psychic Noise was also introduced, which prevents a Pokemon from healing.

You can check out the full trailer for all the reveals down below.

The first part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero comes out on the Nintendo Switch on September 15th.