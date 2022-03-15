Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Announces Two New Mythical Pokemon Distributions

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will give players the opportunity to obtain two Mythical Pokemon. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that it would be distributing the Member Card and Azure Flute to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players starting later today. These items can be used to unlock encounters with Darkrai and Arceus, respectively. The Azure Flute can be obtained by having a save file for Pokemon Legends: Arceus on their Nintendo Switch system, entering the Hall of Fame, and obtaining the National Pokedex. Once these three conditions have been met, players can find the Azure Flute in their room. From there, players can take the Azure Flute to the Spear Pillar and encounter Arceus, who can be battled and caught.

Darkrai is a bit simpler to obtain. Players won’t need a save file of another Pokemon game to obtain Darkrai, but they will only be able to get the Member Card item “in between the New Moons,” which means between April 1 and April 30th. Players will need to enter the Hall of Fame, obtained the National Pokedex, and completed the in-game event for Cresselia to use the Member Card. From there, they can head to Newmoon Island where Darkrai can be found.

Both item giveaways are nearly identical to events found in the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. The Member Card was given away through a special event distribution for the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, while the Azure Flute was coded into the game but never implemented. Notably, both Pokemon are also available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus – Arceus is available for free as an end game encounter, while Darkrai requires players to have a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl save file on their Switch.

Both events can only be obtained with the new update to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which will officially be made available to players tomorrow. We’ll have a full breakdown of any other changes made via the update as soon as they’re discovered.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now on the Nintendo Switch.