The teeth-brushing game Pokemon Smile will receive a new update later this week, which will add 100 new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that its Pokemon Smile would receive its first update in six months. While the previous update only fixed some bug issues, the new update will add 100 new Pokemon. Based on the promotional image released by The Pokemon Company, it appears that the update will add the 100 Pokemon that first appeared in the Johto region. No other details were announced about the Pokemon Smile update other than that it will be released on Friday, June 3rd.

Pokemon Smile was originally released in 2020 as a tool intended to help improve children’s teeth-brushing habits. The game uses a phone or tablet camera to show Pokemon on a player’s mouth. By brushing their teeth, players can “free” Pokemon from the bacteria in their mouth and earn other rewards. The game initially included 100 different Pokemon species, all of which were depicted in a unique art style. Last November, Pokemon Smile added Smeargle, Ludicolo, Mime Jr., and Dedenne to the game, which represented the first update since its release.

Pokemon Smile is one of several released or upcoming apps that utilize Pokemon to promote healthy habits. The most notable of these is Pokemon Go, which pushes players to walk every day. The Pokemon Company is also developing Pokemon Sleep, which will utilize a unique digital tool to encourage healthy sleeping habits. While Pokemon Sleep was announced several years ago, the game still hasn’t been released. If not for recent updates to Pokemon Go that signaled cross-compatibility was coming to the two games, we’ve had no updates about Pokemon Sleep in nearly three years.

Pokemon Smile is available now on iOS and Android devices.