Pokemon Let’s Go Will Feature One Brand New Pokemon

Pokemon Let’s Go will allow players to unlock a brand new Pokemon when they link their game to Pokemon Go.

Earlier this evening, the Pokemon Company announced a brand new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch, called Pokemon Let’s Go. The new games (there’s a Pikachu version and an Eevee version) are remakes of Pokemon Yellow geared specifically for casual fans.

When viewing the Pokemon Let’s Go trailer, it’s quickly obvious that Game Freak turned to the Pokemon Go mobile games for inspiration. Instead of battling wild Pokemon, players can use motion controls to throw PokeBalls at it, complete with a shrinking target ring like in Pokemon Go. Players also benefit from a new local multiplayer function, which makes catching Pokemon and battling NPCs a lot easier, similar to how players can take down gyms quicker when playing with a friend in Pokemon Go.

Players will also be able to link their Pokemon Go and Pokemon Let’s Go games together, allowing players to transfer Pokemon into a special “Pokemon Go Park” in Pokemon Let’s Go. Players can also give presents to their Pokemon Go accounts. While it first seemed that this would just be premium items for Pokemon Go, Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara revealed that this gift would be a special “new” Pokemon.

You can see the first teaser of the new Pokemon at the very end of the Pokemon Let’s Go trailer, although there’s no silhouette or hint as to what the Pokemon could be.

The fact that there’s a brand new Pokemon coming for Pokemon Let’s Go/Pokemon Go is a clear indication that this is officially a new “generation” of games (as if that weren’t obvious before.) And it also makes sense that we’d only see one new Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go, since the games are set in the Kanto region, an area that we’ve thoroughly explored in the past.

While that one new Pokemon will be the only new Pokemon seen in Pokemon Let’s Go, we’ll also get some Alolan forms in the game. These are Pokemon from Pokemon Sun and Moon that are the same species as certain Kanto Pokemon, but with radically different forms due to the climates and/or conditions they lived in.

Pokemon Let’s Go will come out on November 16th.