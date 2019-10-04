Pokemon Sword and Shield Is Teasing a Galarian Ponyta

Pokemon fans on the Internet may have figured out the identity of a new Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Pokemon Company is currently airing a 24-hour live stream set in the Glimwood Tangle, an area of the Galar region. The live stream has mostly shown fans a whole lot of nothing, but we did catch an intriguing glimpse of a new Pokemon earlier today. Pokemon fans have combed over the literally 2 seconds of footage showing the new Pokemon and they’ve seemed to have concluded that it’s the Galarian version of Ponyta or Rapidash. We’ve also heard Ponyta’s cry and have occasionally heard galloping, so there’s some decent evidence to support the claim. Here’s a solid look at the evidence that we’re seeing a new version of Ponyta.

A Galarian Ponyta actually makes a ton of sense. The Shetland Pony is a very popular horse breed that comes from the British Isles, and the unicorn-like form of Rapidash feels like a fit in Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s use of medieval motifs. Plus, a Galarian Ponyta (or possibly a Galarian evolution) would get fans really excited due to the Pokemon’s popularity since the earliest days of the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What we don’t know is what this alleged Galarian Ponyta’s type is. So far, we’ve seen a few Fairy-type and Ghost-type Pokemon in the Glimwood Tangle, so it’s possible that this new Pokemon is a Fairy-type of some kind. After all, the Glimwood Tangle has a very feywild sort of sound to it, and there’s not a ton of Fairy-type Pokemon currently in the game.

Hopefully, we get a closer look of the new Pokemon soon. The live stream still has 18 hours to go and we still haven’t seen much new in terms of reportable news yet.