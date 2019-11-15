Which Starter Pokemon Should You Pick in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

There is no clear advantage to what Starter Pokemon you pick in Pokemon Sword and Shield. As with every new Pokemon game, Pokemon Sword and Shield offers players a choice between three Pokemon as their first partner. And also like every past “main” Pokemon game, players get to choose either a Grass-type, a Fire-type, and a Water-type Pokemon. In Pokemon Sword and Shield, players can choose between the Grass-type Pokemon Grookey, the Fire-type Starter Pokemon Scorbunny, and the Water-type Pokemon Sobble. Each has their own personality and quirks, and there’s no real clear favorite among fans, nor does any of the three Starter Pokemon offer players a clear advantage to beating the game.

While some past games have offered clear advantages or disadvantages to choosing one Starter Pokemon over another, either because of how the gyms were arranged or due to a lack of available Pokemon of the same type, Pokemon Sword and Shield doesn’t really have that problem. The first three gyms in Pokemon Sword and Shield are a Grass-type gym, a Water-type gym, and a Fire-type gym, meaning that players will have an advantage over one gym, a disadvantage in another, and a third gym where both you and your opponent use the same main Pokemon. Thanks to the Wild Area, players also have access to a lot of different Pokemon species early in the game, so you’ll be able to fill any weaknesses or gaps on your Pokemon team that your Starter Pokemon can’t fill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ultimately, players can just decide on which of the three Pokemon are their favorites when it comes to picking their Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Players can pick a Pokemon that matches their personality – Grookey is happy and playful, Scorbunny is excitable and full of energy, and Sobble is an introvert. Or they can check out the evolutions of the different Starter Pokemon (which we’ll be revealing over the next few days!)

Let us know what Starter Pokemon you picked in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat all things Pokemon!