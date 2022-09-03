Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Get Ash's Gengar

The Pokemon Company is giving away another member of Ash's Pokemon team. From now until September 15th, Pokemon fans can get Ash's Dragonite by using the code GENNGER0GE94 in the Mystery Gift menu of the game. This is a Level 80 Gengar with the moves Shadow Ball, Sludge Bomb, Dazzling Gleam, and Will-o-wisp. It also comes with the ability Cursed Body, which has a 30% chance of disabling a move whenever Gengar is hit by that move. Notably, Ash's Gengar can also Gigantamax, just as it does in the anime series.

Ash's Gengar is another one of Ash's powerhouse Pokemon and has been an early part of his team during Pokemon Journeys: The Series. Ash befriended Gengar after Gengar haunted Professor Cerise's laboratory. Gengar follows a trope of Ash adopting Pokemon abandoned by other trainers. The Pokemon is also one of two Pokemon who can Gigantamax on Ash's team, thanks to Gengar consuming Max Soup prepared for him by Ash. In addition to his powerful arsenal of Ghost-type attacks, Gengar has scored multiple victories thanks to its surprise Will-o-wisp move, which can burn opponents unexpectedly.

The Pokemon Company is giving away Ash's team to celebrate Ash making the World Coronation Masters Tournament to determine the world's top trainer. Ash was able to score a victory over Hoenn champion Steven Stone during the first round and is preparing to face Sinnoh champion Cynthia during the second round. Should Ash win against Cynthia, he'll almost certainly go up against Leon in the finals. Ash's entire story arc during Pokemon Journeys has involved facing down Leon, so it should be an epic battle.

Remember to use your code before September 15th.