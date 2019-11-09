Pokemon Fans Show Support for Game Freak Amid Sword and Shield Controversies

Pokemon fans are making their appreciate for Game Freak known this weekend as the #ThankYouGameFreak hashtag trends amid various Sword and Shield controversies. The pair of Pokemon games that are scheduled to be released next week have been the subject of several points of contention within the Pokemon community, but just a few days before the games launch, Pokemon fans are rallying behind the developers and recalling the impact that the Pokemon games have had on them.

Anyone who’s been following the development of the new Sword and Shield games will by now have heard of the debates over the National Pokedex where some within the Pokemon community campaigned to have every Pokemon (or at least their favorites, if excluded) in the new games. This led to its own trending moments on Twitter where players asked Game Freak to bring back the “National Dex,” though those moments were certainly not always civil ones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest development in the ongoing controversies came from this week when it was announced that a Sword and Shield event in Japan would be cancelled. “Operational reasons” were cited as the reason, but speculations point towards the cancellation stemming from the controversy.

If you look on Twitter now though, you’ll see a much different Pokemon trend taking place. People are rallying behind Game Freak, and you can see some of the best reactions below ahead of Sword and Shield’s November 15th release.

Enriching Lives

#ThankYouGameFreak for welcoming me to the world of Pokémon and enriching my life with the games you created. I’ve loved Pokémon for almost my entire life and I don’t think I’ll ever stop loving it. pic.twitter.com/cG6TN5fvYj — Blade (@LeafBladeX_YT) November 9, 2019

Creating Crushes

#ThankYouGameFreak for creating my now favorite Pokémon character of all time, who is also unironically my Pokémon crush. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/x3mOPSjoDp — 🗡VɆ₮ɆⱤ₳₦ ₮Ɇ₦₥₳🛡 (@Tenmashi_Art) November 9, 2019

You Love to See It

All These Goofy Characters

#ThankYouGameFreak for creating all these goofy characters I’ve been in love with for the past 8 years of my life pic.twitter.com/ip3wS5FqtB — joey (@GhostysArt) November 9, 2019

Great Memories

#ThankYouGameFreak for all the great memories you gave us.

Thank you for this great franchise.

Thank you for being a part of more than million people out there.

I will look forward to play Sword and Shield. It will be fun, i know it will! pic.twitter.com/LABxltMurE — Detective Pikachu Shitpost (@detpikaShitpost) November 9, 2019

Top 5 Trending

i’m sorry to my followers but this is what i’m gonna be tweeting about until this tag #ThankYouGameFreak reaches the top 5 trending! that’s the least i can do! #PokemonSwordShield #SwordShieldHype !! if you care about the wellbeing of GF and their mental health do the same! pic.twitter.com/pPxIVA0FPF — ⚔️Neopolitan🛡 (@Alfredont_) November 9, 2019

Shaping Childhoods

#ThankYouGameFreak for creating one of the very first video games I’ve ever played! Pokemon shaped my childhood and impacted me way more than any other series. I’m incredibly thankful for all the work you guys have done and all that you continue to do. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wS2GOnglXy — Lemoncholic ⚔️🛡 (@Lemoncholic1) November 9, 2019

New Pokemon and New Adventures

Thanks soo much gamefreak for made amazing games, grown with pokemon , give us new friends, new pokemon to love and new aventures with more feelings

With pokemon i meed a lot of friends, share the adventures and play together #ThankYouGameFreak pic.twitter.com/6w5RhXzUBw — yami11 #JWValencia (@sextant0yulij) November 9, 2019

Fondest Memories

#ThankYouGameFreak for my fondest childhood memories. When I moved to a new neighborhood I had no new friends, but because I had my DS & Pokémon Platinum I had a way to talk to others & was able to make some of my closest friends still to this day, so I’ll never forget that 💚 pic.twitter.com/WheKPs8hTt — Aero (@ActualAero) November 9, 2019

Long Live Pokemon