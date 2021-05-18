Pokemon Sword and Shield Fan Makes Amazing Gigantamax Pikachu Lamp

Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced Nintendo Switch players to the Gigantamax phenomena, which allows Pokemon to grow to gigantic sizes and change in certain ways. Pikachu is one of several Pokemon that can Gigantamax in the game, and one fan paid homage to its appearance with an incredible papercraft lamp! The lamp was shared on Reddit by poster Antogzlz, who also uploaded a video on YouTube to show fans how they can make one for themselves. Fans should be warned that the entire process apparently took about 50 hours to complete, but the final results are nothing short of incredible!

The Reddit post can be found embedded below, and the video can be found at the top of this page.

For those unfamiliar with Pikachu's Gigantamax form, the lamp features a look that's incredibly faithful to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Gigantamax Pikachu has a much more rounded frame than a standard Pikachu, and its massive height is all the more apparent from the clouds just above its head. Antogzlz has faithfully recreated that aspect of the character model, and it's easily one of the coolest aspects of the project. Gigantamax Pikachu's tail is a much brighter yellow than the rest of its body, to showcase the electricity circulating within. As such, it only makes sense that the lamp's LED lights have been placed in the tail!

Given this impressive attention to detail, it's easy to imagine a lot of fans wanting to make one of these lamps for themselves. It probably wouldn't be an easy process, but the results certainly seem worth it. The Pokemon Sword and Shield community is incredibly passionate, so it wouldn't be surprising to see others try to make one for themselves. Perhaps some fans will even try to recreate some of the other Gigantamax Pokemon from the game; a Gigantamax Charizard lamp would be pretty amazing!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? What do you think of this Gigantamax Pikachu lamp? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!