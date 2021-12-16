Pokemon Sword and Shield Fan Theory Points to Gen 9 Location

Every new Pokemon generation has received its own unique region for players to explore, from Kanto in the earliest days, to Galar in Pokemon Sword and Shield. These regions are based on real-world locations, such as Hawaii for Alola, New York City for Unova, and the U.K. for Galar. Naturally, Pokemon fans are curious to see which region will inspire the next mainline Pokemon game, and a new fan theory points to India. The theory originated from YouTube’s Lockstin & Gnoggin. In a recent video, the YouTuber makes the case that the Mythical Pokemon Zarude is the key to what comes next.

In the video, Lockstin & Gnoggin argues that Mythical Pokemon have often provided thematic hints for the next game’s location. For those unclear on which Pokemon are specifically considered “Mythical,” these are Pokemon that must be obtained through a special event, such as Mew, Celebi, or Hoopa. Throughout the video, Lockstin & Gnoggin points to several cases where a Mythical Pokemon could have been foreshadowing the following game’s region. One example is the Gen 7 Mythical Pokemon Magearna. The YouTuber argues that its robotic design might have been pointing to the industrial areas of Galar, such as Motostoke.

After making the case with other Mythical Pokemon, Lockstin & Gnoggin begins to theorize which location Zarude might hint at. The Dark and Grass-type Pokemon hails from the forests, which could point to any number of locations on Earth. However, the YouTuber argues that Zarude’s gibbon-inspired design could hint at an area based on India. Gibbons are found near the region, and the vines on Zarude’s arms could be inspired by Indian bangles.

For now, this is fun conjecture, but readers should keep in mind that’s all that it is. Lockstin & Gnoggin makes a strong case for the theory, but Game Freak has never shared any official connection between Mythical Pokemon and the next region in a game. There have also been no announcements regarding the ninth Pokemon generation just yet, and The Pokemon Company seems focused on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, at the moment. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

