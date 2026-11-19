Pokemon fans have today been given their first look at Flowing Fists, which is the first new expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game launching in 2027. Earlier this month, Pokemon TCG released Delta Reign, which was the sixth expansion as part of the ongoing Mega Evolution set. And while many Pokemon TCG fans are still trying to collect all of the biggest cards that are part of Delta Reign, we now have a better idea of what’s coming down the line.

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Shown off on social media, Pokemon TCG revealed a handful of the first cards that will be part of Flowing Fists. This time around, Mega Lucario Z will be the mascot for the expansion, which makes sense given its name. Mega Lucario Z will be joined by Mega Absol Z, Mega Glimmora, and Mega Garchomp as some of the most notable Pokemon to receive new EX cards. In total, Flowing Fists will have over 110 cards, with 9 EX cards, 11 IR cards, 18 ultra rare cards, and 6 SIR cards.

Step into new powers and unlock the potential of Mega Lucario Z ex and other cool Pokémon in Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists! 👊



Available starting February 6! Subsequent Pokémon TCG expansions will continue to release on Saturdays. pic.twitter.com/OnIVEF6C9a — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) November 19, 2026

As for its release, Flowing Fists will also be making a change from how Pokemon TCG has operated in the past. This expansion will be launching early next year on February 6, 2027. While this might not seem like anything crazy, Flowing Fists will actually be releasing on a Saturday. Historically, new Pokemon TCG expansions and sets have released on Fridays, which means that Flowing Fists is making a slight deviation from the norm. Moving forward, these Saturday releases will become standard for future Pokemon TCG sets as well.

Per usual, Flowing Fists will also be sold in a number of different ways. Outside of standard booster packs, this new Pokemon TCG expansion will also launch with an Elite Trainer Box, which will notably come with a Riolu promo card, a collector’s box, and unique card sleeves. Booster boxes, booster bundles, and a Build & Battle bundle will also be released, allowing fans to get their hands on numerous packs at once.

Currently, pre-orders for Pokemon TCG’s Flowing Fists expansion haven’t gone live, but that should change as we approach its February launch. Pre-release events for the expansion are expected to transpire between January 23rd and January 31st. As such, if you want to be amongst the first to get your hands on these new cards, you’ll want to attend one of these events for yourself.

How do you feel about Flowing Fists based on what we’ve seen so far? And which card in this set are you planning to chase above the rest? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.