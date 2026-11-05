Pokemon TCG: Delta Reign Is a Solid New Expansion, Even if Mega Fatigue Is Beginning to Set In (Review)

Since the launch of Pokemon Legends: Z-A this past year, The Pokemon Company has put a much larger emphasis on Mega Evolutions than it has in quite a long time. Mega Evolutions haven’t only been at the forefront of games like Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Champions, but also the focus of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Since releasing its self-explanatory “Mega Evolution” set in 2025, there have gone on to be five different expansions, all of which have predominantly hinged around new cards for Mega Pokemon both new and old.

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Delta Reign, which releases this week on November 6th, is now the sixth expansion in the Mega Evolution line. After checking out a number of cards from the expansion prior to its launch, it’s safe to say that Delta Reign is one of my favorites so far. That being said, I also can’t deny that fatigue with Mega Evolutions as a whole is truly setting in, prompting me to long for some larger changes to Pokemon TCG.

Delta Reign’s Chase Cards Are Some of the Best in a Long Time

The biggest focal point of Delta Reign is that of Mega Rayquaza, which is easily one of the coolest Pokemon that has been thrust into the spotlight in Mega Evolution’s subsequent expansions. This more powerful version of the Legendary Rayquaza comes in a variety of forms ranging from its base EX card, all the way up to the Ultra Rare all-gold version. It’s the Special Illustration Rare version of Mega Rayquaza that is by far the best-looking card in Delta Reign, though, and is already looking like the one to chase in this set.

Even outside of Mega Rayquaza, I have been particularly impressed by some of the artwork seen on other prominent cards in Delta Reign. Mega Golisopod EX and Mega Malamar EX, which I was fortunate enough to pull in my pre-release packs, look fantastic in-hand. The other major chase cards include the various iterations of Raikou EX and Mega Golurk EX, which makes Delta Reign

As for the common and uncommon Pokemon in Delta Reign, there are a handful of cards that I really loved. The artwork on Arcanine, Magmar/Magmortar, Electivire, Groudon, and Jolteon are some of my favorites. Others, however, like Rotom, Nidoqueen, and Heracross I found to be quite underwhelming.

Because of how great the chase cards are in Delta Reign, I had a more enjoyable time tearing through packs with this expansion than I did in many others that have been released over the course of the past year. While I don’t know if I’d rank it above the likes of Pitch Black or Phantasmal Flames, it’s definitely got more high quality cards than plenty of others in this line.

Mega Evolutions Are Starting to Wear Thin

My main complaint with Delta Reign at this point is simply that Pokemon TCG’s emphasis on Mega Pokemon is starting to get a bit stale. By this point in Mega Evolution’s run, we’ve continued this expansion feels like more of the same when it comes to the mechanics of playing Pokemon TCG. Although that should be expeced to some degree, I’m really looking forward to the next proper set to arrive, likely in tandem with Winds and Waves.

What’s a bit concerning about my own Mega fatigue is that Delta Reign isn’t the last expansion that’s part of Mega Evolution. Based on what we currently know, there are two more expansions planned in this line for 2027 that will continue putting Mega Pokemon at the forefront. Because of this, I’m worried that these upcoming two sets that are right around the corner could end up being even more underwhelming than Delta Reign has been.

Despite my own issues, I still cannot deny that I’ve had a great time with Delta Reign. There are plenty of fantastic-looking cards in this expansion, with plenty of others that I’m planning to put into my own decks to give a spin in the competitive scene. Even though I’ve already torn through plenty of packs in Delta Reign as it is, I fully intend to snatch up even more in the months ahead to continue my chase for the cards I’m still longing for.