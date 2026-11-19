While Pokemon Winds and Waves are scheduled for release in 2027 on the Nintendo Switch 2, new leaks like this give fans an early look at what to expect. The latest leaks from the Pokemon Teraleak show a possible new riding feature, a glimpse of the battle gimmick, and the battle style. Game Freak is continually experimenting with features across the series, but these new details seem to indicate the studio is combining aspects from across the mainline and spin-off games to create a completely new hybrid system.



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One of the most interesting details concerns how players will explore the world. Riding Pokemon has become increasingly important to the series, and we are constantly seeing new ways this is implemented. We allegedly know that Game Freak wanted all Pokemon to be rideable as opposed to a select few Pokemon, so this leak is a huge development there. Additionally, Pokemon Winds and Waves is reportedly using a new battle gimmick as opposed to bringing back a pre-existing one, like Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Champions have done with Mega Evolution.

Pokemon Winds & Waves Leak Details New Rotom Scooter and Netsu Battle Mechanic

According to the leaked information, the Rotom Scooter allows players to use their Pokemon’s abilities to navigate the environment. Rather than physically riding a Pokemon, Rotom reportedly creates a glowing leash connecting the player to their chosen companion, allowing the player to physically control the Pokemon. The scooter will then change form based on the Pokemon. With this implementation, players should theoretically be able to use any Pokemon as a riding companion.

Combat is another area where Pokemon Winds and Waves could introduce significant changes. The leaked battle system reportedly draws heavily from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, including wild Pokemon being able to attack players directly. Battles will remain turn-based with traditional abilities and other mainline mechanics. The leak also suggests Strong and Agile styles will be absent in Winds and Waves.

The biggest development in battles is the leaked Netsu mechanic, though the name may not be official or stick. Alleged leaked footage shows Blastoise going through the transformation, though exactly what it does is unclear. Reports say that it revolves around weather conditions and may grant Pokemon additional resistances or powerful area-of-effect attacks, which could help with wild Pokemon joining encounters.

Still, these details remain unverified, and development plans can change before release. Whether the Rotom Scooter and Netsu survive into the finished games remains to be seen. With any leak of this nature, it is best to remain skeptical until Game Freak or The Pokemon Company confirms it. That said, these do sound like worthwhile additions to the series and would show off the power of the Nintendo Switch 2.