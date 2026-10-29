Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Rarest New Cards Could Take Decades to Obtain

Pokemon TCG Pocket has received a trio of new cards this week that are now the rarest in the game, but they could take an absurd amount of time for players to unlock. Since launching back in 2024, the Pokemon TCG mobile game has featured plenty of cards of varying rarities. The rarest of the bunch, however, have been the immersive art or gold EX variants that have been released in each of the game’s various sets. And while these card types are still readily present in Pokemon TCG Pocket, a new card with an insanely low pull rate has hit the game and will be even harder to acquire because of how you have to get it.

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As part of the latest update for Pokemon TCG Pocket today, three new packs have been added to the game. Two of these packs are tied to the new Dual Fusion set, which kicks off the C Series of cards. In addition to this, however, Pokemon TCG Pocket has also introduced a set called First Partners, which belongs to a new Special Series. First Partners only contains 27 cards in total, with all of these cards being full art versions of many of the different starter Pokemon throughout the franchise. It also only includes one card in each pack, rather than the typical five.

However, First Partners also quietly contains the new RGB Mew cards that were released as part of the 30th Anniversary collection in Pokemon TCG. Although these Mew cards aren’t part of the number line for First Partners, they can still only be obtained through these packs. The problem is that they have the lowest pull rate in the entirety of Pokemon TCG Pocket, with the cards only appearing at a rate of 0.05%.

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What amplifies this difficulty of pulling an RGB Mew card is that the First Partners packs don’t refresh on a daily basis, but instead on a weekly basis. This means that, without spending any of the new “Special Pack Hourglasses”, you can only open one First Partners pack a week. In short, this is going to make the prospect of getting an RGB Mew card nearly impossible, as you won’t be able to endlessly rip open packs in the First Partners series.

As Centro Leaks puts it, you could open a First Partners pack every single week from now until the year 2064 to on average get an RGB Mew for yourself. With this in mind, if you somehow end up obtaining one, count your blessings because this is a sight that the vast majority of those who play Pokemon TCG Pocket will never end up seeing for themselves.