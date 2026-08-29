Pokemon TCG Pocket Just Announced Its First-Ever Dual-Type Pokemon Cards (Here’s the Trailer)

It’s a big weekend for Pokemon fans, as San Francisco hosts the 2026 World Championships and the first-ever Pokemon XP fan convention. And if you thought that Pokemon was saving all its big announcements for the 2026 World Championship closing ceremony, think again. During today’s Pokemon TCG Pocket panel on the Pokemon XP stage, DeNA dropped some major news about what’s next for the game. At long last, the team is really shaking things up. First, Team Rocket’s takeover, and now, a brand-new type of card.

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At the tail end of the Pokemon TCG Pocket panel, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer for what’s next. And what’s next is almost definitely going to shake up the meta. First, we’ve got more Basic Pokemon ex cards headed to the game. But the bigger news is that, for the first time ever, Pokemon TCG Pocket is adding dual-type Pokemon to the game. This all happens with the next major update for Pokemon TCG Pocket, which will begin rolling out in October 2026.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shows Off New Dual-Type Cards & More in Latest Trailer

The latest Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer shows off new ex cards for some familiar Basic Pokemon. Specifically, fans got a look at the upcoming Fuecoco ex and Piplup ex. But that’s not all. DeNA is shaking things up even more with a brand-new type of card. Starting in October 2026, Dual-type Pokemon cards will be available in Pokemon TCG Pocket for the first time. You can get your first look at this new card type in the reveal trailer below:

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Naturally, who else but Mewtwo could star at the center of such a big reveal? While Mewtwo is the first dual-type Pokemon TCG Pocket card we’ve seen, it certainly won’t be the only one. This video serves as a preview of “a new series” that’s coming in October. So, it’s quite possible we just got a glimpse of a few different upcoming packs for the C series in Pokemon TCG Pocket. That means more in-depth trailers for upcoming boosters are still to come, and will no doubt give us a few more teasers for the new dual-type cards and Basic Pokemon ex.

There are plenty of Dual-type Pokemon out there. In fact, the physical TCG has had dual-type cards for many years, bringing the mechanic over from the video games. However, since its debut, Pokemon TCG Pocket has kept things simple with single typings… until now. An October 2026 update will bring dual-type Pokemon cards to the game, starting with the Mega Mewtwo X ex card showcased in the trailer. As you might expect, this will be a dual Psychic- and Fighting-type Pokemon card.

Courtesy of DeNA

However, that’s not all headed our way. Powerful new ex cards starring first partner Pokemon like Fuecoco and Piplup will also arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket. We don’t yet know which other starters will debut, but this will be an interesting new option for building decks centered on the adorable Pokemon that started our journeys in the video games. These changes will start rolling out in October 2026, so stay tuned for more details in the coming months.