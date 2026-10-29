Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Champions Get Rare Pokemon for the First Time in 10 Years

Pokemon fans have a new reason to jump into Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Champions, because there is a new challenge that can reward one of the rarest Pokemon in the series. This is, of course, Vivillon, not just any, but the special Poke Ball pattern version. The last time this Pokemon was available was during a special distribution a decade ago, making this an exciting opportunity for collectors and those putting together a living Pokedex. This limited-time event is certainly worth going after; however, players will need to work together before the rarest prize becomes available in Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Champions.

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The campaign to get a Pokeball pattern Vivillon begins on Thursday, October 29th, 2026, and runs until November 19th, 2026. Throughout the event, players will receive a Spewpa that can evolve into many different patterns. However, the Spewpa players receive cannot evolve into the Pokeball pattern Vivillon. Instead, it becomes a reward if enough players evolve the Spewpa. This makes it a dual event for Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Champions, and players will need to come together if they want to get their hands on this extremely rare Pokemon.

How to Get the Rare Vivillon in Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Pokémon Champions

The Mystery Gift Spewpa is available from October 29 through November 19, 2026. To claim it, open the main menu in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, select Link Play, then Mystery Gift, and choose Get via Internet. You will need an internet connection and a Nintendo Account linked to your user profile. Mystery Gift is available in Pokemon Legends: Z-A after about an hour of playtime.

Once Spewpa reaches Level 12, it evolves into Vivillon, and the wing pattern varies depending on the climate and environment of its origin. Though this gifted Spewpa will randomly evolve one of 16 patterns, excluding the three normally found in Lumiose City and the special Poké Ball Pattern. To get this, you must complete another goal.

The more desirable reward comes later. Trainers worldwide must collectively evolve enough Spewpa into Vivillon to reach 660,000 Vivillon Points. Doing so will reward all players with a special Mystery Gift Distribution of the rare Pokeball pattern Vivillon. It should be noted that Spewpa caught in the wild will also contribute to this total, including those obtained through side missions.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Champions has its own incentive for participating. Trainers who deposit Vivillon obtained in Pokemon Legends: Z-A into Pokemon HOME and transfer them to Pokemon Champions can receive a Vivillon Trainer icon, six Training Tickets, and 666 VP. This promotion runs through January 31, 2027. All Vivillon obtained in Pokemon Legends: Z-A qualify, and Vivillon is a popular Pokemon in Pokemon Champions’ meta right now.