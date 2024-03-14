Pokemon TCG Announces Twilight Masquerade, Adding Ogerpon to Game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's best Pokemon is coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Today, The Pokemon Company International announced Twilight Masquerade, a new expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The new expansion will feature Ogerpon, plus the Loyal Three and other Pokemon from the Teal Mask expansion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Also confirmed for the set are Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex and Sinistcha ex, along with Tera ex cards of Greninja, Dragapult, and Magcargo. The set will feature a total of seven Pokemon ex cards and seven Tera Pokemon ex cards, along with 21 illustration rare cards, 11 special illustration rare cards, and 6 hyper rare gold cards. The set will also continue to add ACE SPEC cards, powerful Trainer and Special Energy cards that are limited to one ACE SPEC card per deck. The new set will officially launch on May 24th and will be the second "main" set of the Pokemon TCG for the year, following the release of Temporal Forces, which is due out next week.

Notably, this set will include a whopping six cards related to Ogerpon, including four Ogerpon ex cards, one for each of the masks it wears in the game. There's a new Trainer card that allows players to switch between Ogerpon ex cards, although all attached cards, damage counters, and conditions remain on the new Ogerpon ex form. A new trailer showcasing some of the new cards for the set can be seen below:

The official description for the set reads:

Welcome to the land of Kitakami, where people and Pokémon live harmoniously with nature. Folktales abound, but not all is as it seems… Uncover the mystery of the masked Legendary Pokémon Ogerpon, appearing as four fearsome types of Tera Pokémon ex, and team up with more newly discovered Pokémon, like Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex and Sinistcha ex. Growing in power, Greninja, Dragapult, and Magcargo dazzle as Tera Pokémon ex, and more ACE SPEC cards round out the festivities in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Twilight Masquerade expansion!