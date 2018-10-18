This ‘Portal’ Wedding Cake Isn’t a Lie

Though the cake may be a lie in the world of Portal, one mother made sure their soon-to-be wed loved one not only got that delicious prize – but one that is super impressive for fans of the Valve’s franchise!

Is this news? No. But I’m a huge Portal fan and we know we aren’t getting a third one any time soon so just let me have this, ok? Thanks. Back to cake:

Tasty, right? And how perfect that it has the adorable sounding turrets up at the top? Though it would have been cool to have the co-op duo as a topper, the turrets do have the cutest way of trying to murder us, so we’ll let it slide. This time. Plus a companion cube will never let you get incinerated, so that was some A+ design work, mom!

For those unfamiliar with the premise of Valve’s Portal, here’s what the latest game had to offer with Portal 2:

The single-player portion of Portal 2 introduces a cast of dynamic new characters, a host of fresh puzzle elements, and a much larger set of devious test chambers. Players will explore never-before-seen areas of the Aperture Science Labs and be reunited with GLaDOS, the occasionally murderous computer companion who guided them through the original game.

The game’s two-player cooperative mode features its own entirely separate campaign with a unique story, test chambers, and two new player characters. This new mode forces players to reconsider everything they thought they knew about portals. Success will require them to not just act cooperatively, but to think cooperatively.

Being such a cooperative-focus in this case, it’s the perfect premise for a gamer-themed wedding! We just wonder if attendees get their own Portal gun, or if they’re just stuck with lemons. After all, it’s just like good ‘ol Cave Johnson said:

“When life gives you lemons, don’t make lemonade. Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don’t want your damn lemons, what the hell am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life’s manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I’m the man who’s gonna burn your house down! With the lemons! I’m gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!”