Free PlayStation Plus Games and Games With Gold February Roundup

For those that own two of the major platforms, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, or maybe just for those that want to compare; now that we’ve got the line up for free games this month, it’s time to see how much loot gamers can get for no additional cost.

For the Xbox One side, though two of the titles are Xbox 360 side – they are both backwards compatible so they can be played on this generation. Shadow Warrior was actually pretty enjoyable too, so if you’re looking for something different scoop up – we definitely recommend that!

Shadow Warrior (Xbox One)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Xbox One)

Split/Second (Xbox 360)

Crazy Taxi (Xbox 360)

For the PlayStation Plus side, we have a few PS4 titles, one PSVR, a few Vita, and a few PS3 games. RiME is a beautiful adventure if you’re looking for a more colourful experience, one that has been compared to the likes of Legend of Zelda with its art style and mechanics.

Knack (PS4)

Rime (PS4)

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Spelunker HD (PS3)

Mugen Souls Z (PS3)

Exiles End (Vita)

Grand Kingdom (PS4, Vita)

Both lists of free games require the online memberships assigned to each counterpart. For Xbox, it’s the Xbox Live program “Games With Gold,” and for the PlayStation Camp, it’s PlayStation Plus. Both memberships also offer games at fantastically low prices exclusively for members, and every free title downloaded is yours to keep as long as that membership remains active!

More about our recommendations:

Shadow Warrior:

Shadow Warrior tells the offbeat tale of Zilla Enterprise’s corporate shogun Lo Wang as he is ordered to acquire a legendary blade of limitless power by his deceitful employer. Betrayed and left for dead, Lo Wang learns of the blade’s connection to ancient gods from another realm preparing to push our world to the brink of destruction. Now the reluctant hero must become legend through a masterful combination of gun, blade, magic and wit to uncover the truth behind the demonic invasion and banish evil back into the darkness.

RiME:

A land of discovery stretches out before you. Explore the beautiful yet rugged world of RiME, a single-player puzzle adventure. In RiME, you play as a young boy who has awakened on a mysterious island after a torrential storm. You see wild animals, long-forgotten ruins and a massive tower that beckons you to come closer. Armed with your wits and a will to overcome—and the guidance of a helpful fox—you must explore the enigmatic island, reach the tower’s peak, and unlock its closely guarded secrets.