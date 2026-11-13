PS1 Exclusive RPG From the 1990s Re-Released for the First Time Ever on PS5 and Switch 2

A PS1 exclusive game from the 1990s has just been stealth-released on the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. This is the first time the game has ever been available on a Nintendo console and its first re-release. The new release comes from Hamster Corporation, which specializes in re-releasing console and arcade games from yesteryear, often of the more niche and forgotten variety. And this new re-release fits this bill.

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Back in 1998, Koei Tecmo released a strategy RPG for the PS1 and the PS1 only, and it was only released in Japan. This game is Nobunaga Oda den, which is Hamster Corporation’s latest PS1 release in its Console Archives series. While this new re-release marks the first time the game is available for those in the West, it hasn’t been localized. Not totally, at least. The menus and manual are in English, but the game itself is still in Japanese, making it very difficult to play if you don’t know Japanese.

Unfortunately, this is common with Hamster Corporation re-releases. If the original didn’t have an English version, the re-release never does. This is no doubt because it would cost substantially more investment on games that don’t have the interest levels to justify such an investment. Its fans don’t seem to mind, though. The trailer below doesn’t have a single dislike, and this is quite common for its releases.

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New Features, Same Classic Game

While complete English localization has not been added, Hamster Corporation does offer a few modernizing features with its classic games, with some variation depending on the game and genre. These features include customizable button layouts, multiple save points, a rewind function, rapid-fire settings, the ability to adjust screen layout, and CRT TV filters.

As for the game itself, for those interested, it is a simulation strategy RPG that depicts the glorious life of Nobunaga, who ushered in Japan’s early modern era. The game features historically accurate battle scenes, a branching storyline complete with different alternate history paths, a cast of 22 key figures, and the ability to command your own ancient army.

Back in the day, in Japan, the game was received fairly well, but it was far from a critical hit or a commercial hit. That said, it does hold up pretty well compared to many games from this time, as strategy games often do. If you don’t have nostalgia for the original, though, it’s hard to imagine you will have much interest in this. If you do, you will need to fork over $11.99. If you don’t, Hamster Corporation recently re-released another PS1 exclusive game, but from 2003; just a few weeks ago, that may be more to your liking.