PS1 Exclusive Game From 2003 Stealth Released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

A PS1 exclusive game from 2003 has been stealth-released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, the original game never got an English translation, and this has not changed. While the 23-year-old PS1 classic has been released in the West for the first time, it’s not alongside an English localization. As a result, unless you can read Japanese, it’s going to be essentially unplayable for you. If so, you may want to check out another new PS1 stealth re-release, which actually happens to be a PS1 game that was originally cancelled in the 1990s.

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The newest PS1 re-release comes the way of Japanese developer Hamster Corporation, a regular source of PS1 re-releases. For those unfamiliar with the company, every week it re-releases arcade and console games from yesteryear on modern platforms. Normally, it’s more obscure stuff, and often Japan-exclusive games. This time, it has Marl Jong, the 2003 PS1 game, which it has re-released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Those who want to experience the nostalgic mahjong game won’t just need to know Japanese, but also have $11.99 to hand over to the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop.

In return, you will get the original game, but with some modern features. For example, customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, and rewind functionality. There are also screen adjustment options and CRT filters.

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More PS1 Nostalgia

Unfortunately, it is fairly common for Hamster Corporation re-releases to be Japanese-only, and this is no exception, despite increasing complaints about it. Despite the increasing complaints, fans of the Japanese developer never care too much because the reception to each game is positive. This can be seen in user reviews for the games on digital storefronts, but also with the announcement trailers, which seldom have a single dislike. The trailer above is no exception.

As for the game itself, its reception back in the day was positive, but the game was hardly a critical darling or a breakout hit. If it were, it would almost certainly have received a Western release with Western localizations. In the game, you travel the Marl Kingdom, competing in Marl Jong matches against its citizens. It’s a simple premise, and the appeal of the game is entirely reliant on your enjoyment of mahjong.

Does the game hold up in 2026? Well, it’s certainly visually dated and mechanically primitive; however, because it’s just a mahjong game, it’s aged fairly well. If you enjoyed mahjong in 2003, you probably enjoyed this game if you played it. The same applies in 2026, though there are certainly better realizations of the game available on the market now compared to back then.

If this PS1 nostalgia does nothing for your personal nostalgia, you may want to check out a Capcom PS1 game recently re-released on the PlayStation Store, where it is free for some.