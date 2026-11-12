Remaster of Capcom PS1 Game Reportedly Revealed

A remaster of a Capcom PS1 game has reportedly been revealed, courtesy of a new leak, or at least a potential new leak. The Capcom game in question hails from 1997. This is when it debuted in Japan. Western gamers will know it as a 1998 game because this is when it came to the West. And until 2000, the Capcom game was exclusively on PS1. Then it came to N64. Then PC in 2001, and then finally PSP in 2005, though this PSP release was exclusive to Japan. Also, in the years since, it’s gotten a prequel and a sequel, but never a re-release. This may finally be changing.

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It appears, based on a new leak, that Capcom is working on some form of a remaster of 1997’s Mega Man Legends. The new leak comes from a new listing on the Ontario, Canadian film industry website, ACTRA Toronto. This is a very random source for the leak, which seemingly lends credibility to the leak. More precisely, the website briefly listed “Mega Man Legends – New Media” on its “What’s Shooting” section of its website. The listing notes that casting for it is being handled in-house, with shooting set to start on September 14 and run until December 1. The moment the Internet discovered this listing, it was pretty quickly scrubbed, and it no longer shows this way. All reference to Mega Man Legends is gone, with no comment from it or Capcom.

Is It Finally Happening?

For now, this is the extent of the leak, which remains inconclusive, but this is clearly not a random error. This is almost certainly a genuine leak. It’s just a question of what it signals. What’s most likely is that this indicates a Mega Man Legends re-release in some type of collection. Over the last handful of years, Capcom has re-released many Mega Man games on modern hardware in various collections, but not Mega Man Legends. It’s the major holdout, in fact. And fans could use a new re-release, as the next mainline installment is not coming anytime soon.

The last time the game was re-released was in 2015 on PS3 and PS Vita. This was the PS1 version re-released, not a remaster. And this version is no longer accessible. To this end, the game isn’t very accessible in 2026 at all.

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For those unfamiliar with the game, Mega Man Legends was made in-house by Capcom as a sub-series of Mega Man, and the second major 3D game following Mega Man: Battle & Chase. Upon release, it earned a 73 on GameRankings, which isn’t very good. That said, its subsequent ports were not received well at all. To this end, the PS1 version is the definitive version, and it had decent commercial success, hence the prequel and sequel.

If this Capcom PS1 nostalgia is not to your nostalgic liking, there is another option. Very recently, a Capcom PS1 game from 2000 was re-released on the PlayStation Store, and it’s actually free for some PS4 and PS5 users.